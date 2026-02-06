Former Renegade Joe Ryan Named to 2026 WBC Roster by USA Baseball, 15 Former 'Gades Selected to WBC Rosters

Published on February 5, 2026

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - USA Baseball today announced its roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic as part of the unveiling of all rosters for the upcoming tournament. RHP Joe Ryan, a member of the 2018 Hudson Valley Renegades was named as one of the pitchers on this year's USA roster, highlighting a selection of 15 former Renegades to participate in the tournament.

Ryan, 29, made his professional debut in 2018 with the Renegades after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 7th round of the 2018 First-Year Player draft out of Cal State Stanislaus. He went 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 36.1 innings across 12 games (seven starts).

"We constructed this roster with one goal in mind: to bring home a WBC Championship for the U.S. fans," said Team USA General Manager Michael Hill, a member of the inaugural 1994 Renegades team. "I would like to thank the Major League Clubs for trusting us with this incredible group of talented players."

He was traded by the Rays to the Minnesota Twins on July 22, 2021 in a four player deal which saw Nelson Cruz head to Tampa. Ryan made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2021 against the Chicago Cubs, allowing three runs across 5.0 innings. He was named an American League All-Star in 2025, when he posted a career-best 3.42 ERA and 13 wins with 194 strikeouts in 31 games (30 starts) for the Twins.

Former Renegades representing other teams in the World Baseball Classic include Leonardo Reginatto (Brazil), Indigo Diaz (Canada), Osiel Rodriguez and Alexander Vargas (Cuba), Luis Severino, Agustin Ramirez and Austin Wells (Dominican Republic), Brendan Beck (Great Britain), Harrison Cohen (Israel), Joe La Sorsa and Miles Mastrobuoni (Italy), Jonathan Aranda and Jared Serna (Mexico), and Elmer Rodriguez (Puerto Rico).

