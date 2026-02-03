Renegades Announce Revamped Rascal's Kids Club for 2026

Published on February 3, 2026

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Heritage Financial Credit Union, a local Credit Union serving communities in and around the Hudson Valley for over 85 years, are proud to roll out the all-new revamped Rascal's Kids Club for 2026.

All-new for 2026 are the Home Run and Grand Slam membership tiers for Rascal's Kids Club. The free Home Run Membership includes a membership card, five (5) free General Admission tickets to 2026 Renegades Sunday Kids Club games (with the purchase of a parent/guardian ticket), access to the Sunday pregame Kids Club Catch on the Field, priority lineup for Sunday postgame Kids Run the Bases and a subscription to the Renegades Kids Club Newsletter.

The Grand Slam Membership includes everything from the Home Run Membership and a General Admission ticket to every 2026 Renegades Sunday home game (with the purchase of a parent/guardian ticket), free All-Play bracelet for the Heritage Financial Credit Union Fun Zone for every Sunday home game, 10% off discount at the Den Pro Shop on Sundays, special gifts from Rascal's Kids Club partners and exclusive Kids Club member swag, and attendance benefits for every Sunday game.

Grand Slam Membership is $35 plus taxes and fees, but Heritage Financial Credit Union is providing a $20 off discount for the first 200 members to sign up in 2026! Head to www.hvrenegades.com/kidsclub for more information and to join today!

