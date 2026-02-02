Schmear Campaign: Renegades Announce 2026 Theme Nights and Promotional Schedule
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced their jam-packed theme night schedule for the 2026 season today, highlighted by An Ode to Cream Cheese on August 25 - a celebration of the popular spread which was invented in Chester, New York.
An accidental invention by dairyman William A. Lawrence in Chester in 1872, who developed cream cheese when he added cream to the process of producing Neufchâtel cheese. This developed a richer cheese that he called cream cheese, which has been a staple ever since. In 1879 he teamed with Samuel S. Durland to open a larger factory, and the next year New York cheese distributor Alvah Reynolds began selling Lawrence and Durland's cheese under the name "Philadelphia Cream Cheese", despite its Hudson Valley roots.
An Ode to Cream Cheese will celebrate Lawrence's and the Hudson Valley's contribution to American and world cuisine, and be part of a larger season-long effort to celebrate everything that makes the Hudson Valley great.
"We are so excited to roll out our theme night schedule for the 2026 season which continues to elevate our legendary game entertainment in new ways while celebrating our local community and America's 250th birthday," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "With over half of our home games featuring a premium giveaway or a fireworks show, we invite the Hudson Valley to Find Your Fun this season at Heritage Financial Park."
In addition to an Ode to Cream Cheese, the Renegades' 66-game home schedule features another loaded slate of promotional nights, with a unique theme at every home game. The Renegades once again have 22 giveaways and several special appearances planned for the season.
The Renegades will once again give away a unique item at each Saturday home game throughout the season, with the exception of Independence Day. Additionally, the popular Jersey Thursdays presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union return for 2026, with the first 1,000 fans each Thursday home game receiving a different Renegades replica jersey. Further weekly promotions will be announced at a later date.
Returning for 2026 are the alternate identities the Cider Donuts, Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson, Big Apples presented by Apples from New York, Retrievers, and Newburgh Gorhams. This will be the final season of the Cider Donuts, with the identity being retired at the end of the season. Dusty the Donut's Farewell Weekend will take place from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2. The Fenómenos Enmascarados was launched in 2021 as part of the Copa de la Diversión program. The Gorhams pay tribute to the pioneering all-black baseball team of the 19th century and debuted in 2024 as part of the Renegades' participation in MiLB's The Nine program. The Big Apples and Retrievers both debuted to great success in the 2025 season, and are back for return engagements.
The Renegades will play four games as the Cider Donuts and Big Apples in 2026, while suiting up as the Retrievers and Fenómenos Enmascarados three times each, and Gorhams once.
Previously announced last month, the Renegades will host 13 fireworks shows throughout the season, including MEGA Fireworks Shows on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 to celebrate Independence Day and America's 250th birthday.
Theme Night Highlights
April 7* - Opening Night
April 8 - Autism Acceptance Night presented by Greystone Programs
April 11* - Hoops & Sneakerheads Night
April 12 - Kids Opening Day
April 23* - Hockey Night
April 25* - Newburgh Gorhams Night
May 4 - Copa de la Diversión: Cinco de Mayo
May 6 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union
May 8 - Mental Health Awareness Night & Teacher and Bus Driver Appreciation Night
May 9* - Irish Heritage Night presented by Leprechaun Lines
May 10 - Mother's Day
May 12 - 70s Night
May 13 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union
May 15 - In Our Baseball Era
May 16* - Military Appreciation Night
May 26 - Women in Sports Night
May 27 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union
May 28* - Beach Night
May 30* - Pre-K Graduation Night
May 31 - Halloween in May
June 9 - Petting Zoo
June 10 - Pride Night
June 12 - Superhero & Villains Night
June 13* - Seinfeld Night: A Game About Nothing
June 14 - Copa de la Diversión: National Puerto Rican Day
June 30 - Celebration of Internet Culture
July 2*-4 - America's 250th Birthday Celebration Weekend
July 7 - 90s Night
July 8 - Jewish Heritage Night
July 10 - Renegades: The Musical!
July 11* - Christmas in July
July 12 - Princes & Princesses Day
July 28 - Italian Heritage Night
July 29 - Super Splash Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union
July 30* - Video Game Night
July 31 - Dino Night
Aug. 1* - Faith & Family Night
Aug. 2 - Rascal & Rosie's Anniversary Party
Aug. 11 - First Responders Night
Aug. 12 - Strike Out Cancer Night
Aug. 13* - Agriculture Night
Aug. 14 - Make-A-Wish Night presented by Mirabito Energy
Aug. 15* - Union Appreciation Night
Aug. 16 - Football Day & Second Annual Renegades 5K
Aug. 25 - An Ode to Cream Cheese
Aug. 27 - Copa de la Diversión: Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff
Aug. 29* - Fan Appreciation Night
* - Denotes giveaway game
Giveaways (All for first 1,000 guests)
April 7 - Renegades Magnet Schedule presented by Hannaford Supermarkets
April 11 - Retro Renegades Winter Beanie
April 25 - Newburgh Gorhams Cooler Bag presented by Hannaford Supermarkets
May 9 - Dusty the Donut Garden Gnome presented by Leprechaun Lines
May 16 - Military Appreciation Hat presented by Hannaford Supermarkets
May 30 - Renegades Baseball Card 2026 team set
June 13 - George Costanza Baseball Card Bobblehead presented by K104.7
July 11 - Ben Hess Truck Bobblehead presented by Q92.1
Aug. 1 - Cider Donuts Cross-Body Bag presented by Hannaford Supermarkets
Aug. 15 - Oasis Bottle presented by CSEA
Aug. 29 - Renegades Bowling Shirt
Jersey Thursday giveaways presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union (First 1,000 guests)
April 9 - Renegades Space Man Jersey
April 23 - Renegades Long Sleeve T-Shirt Hoodie
May 7 - Renegades Flannel Jersey
May 14 - Hudson Valley Retrievers Jersey
May 28 - Renegades Beach Jersey
June 11 - Renegades Soccer Jersey
July 2 - Stars & Stripes Jersey
July 9 - Renegades Short Sleeve T-Shirt Hoodie
July 30 - 8-Bit Video Game Jersey
Aug. 13 - Big Apples Jersey
Aug. 27 - Fenómenos Enmascarados Jersey
Alternate Identities
Big Apples presented by Apples from New York -Thursday, Aug. 13; Friday, Aug. 14; Saturday, Aug. 15
Cider Donuts - Saturday, May 9; Friday, July 31; Saturday, Aug. 1; Sunday, Aug. 2
Fenómenos Enmascarados - Sunday, May 5; Sunday, June 14; Thursday, Aug. 27
Newburgh Gorhams - Saturday, April 25
Hudson Valley Retrievers - Wednesday, April 22; Thursday, May 14; Tuesday, June 9
Fireworks Schedule
April: 10 & 24
May: 8, 15 & 29
June: 12
July: 2, 3*, 4* 10 & 31
August: 14 & 28
* - Independence Day MEGA Fireworks Show
Special appearances, special events, weekly promotions and more theme nights will be released in the coming weeks. Theme night dates and giveaways are subject to change.
Single game tickets for the 2026 season go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7. Fans can purchase tickets to any game throughout the season online, calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or by coming to Heritage Financial Park in person.
The Renegades are hosting a special Ticket Tailgate at Heritage Financial Park on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring giveaways, a Touch A Truck, and free Hot Dogs for the first 100 guests to purchase tickets.
Season Ticket Memberships, Group Tickets, and Ballpark Passes for the 2026 Renegades season are on sale now. For more information call the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.
