Schmear Campaign: Renegades Announce 2026 Theme Nights and Promotional Schedule

Published on February 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced their jam-packed theme night schedule for the 2026 season today, highlighted by An Ode to Cream Cheese on August 25 - a celebration of the popular spread which was invented in Chester, New York.

An accidental invention by dairyman William A. Lawrence in Chester in 1872, who developed cream cheese when he added cream to the process of producing Neufchâtel cheese. This developed a richer cheese that he called cream cheese, which has been a staple ever since. In 1879 he teamed with Samuel S. Durland to open a larger factory, and the next year New York cheese distributor Alvah Reynolds began selling Lawrence and Durland's cheese under the name "Philadelphia Cream Cheese", despite its Hudson Valley roots.

An Ode to Cream Cheese will celebrate Lawrence's and the Hudson Valley's contribution to American and world cuisine, and be part of a larger season-long effort to celebrate everything that makes the Hudson Valley great.

"We are so excited to roll out our theme night schedule for the 2026 season which continues to elevate our legendary game entertainment in new ways while celebrating our local community and America's 250th birthday," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "With over half of our home games featuring a premium giveaway or a fireworks show, we invite the Hudson Valley to Find Your Fun this season at Heritage Financial Park."

In addition to an Ode to Cream Cheese, the Renegades' 66-game home schedule features another loaded slate of promotional nights, with a unique theme at every home game. The Renegades once again have 22 giveaways and several special appearances planned for the season.

The Renegades will once again give away a unique item at each Saturday home game throughout the season, with the exception of Independence Day. Additionally, the popular Jersey Thursdays presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union return for 2026, with the first 1,000 fans each Thursday home game receiving a different Renegades replica jersey. Further weekly promotions will be announced at a later date.

Returning for 2026 are the alternate identities the Cider Donuts, Fenómenos Enmascarados del Valle de Hudson, Big Apples presented by Apples from New York, Retrievers, and Newburgh Gorhams. This will be the final season of the Cider Donuts, with the identity being retired at the end of the season. Dusty the Donut's Farewell Weekend will take place from Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2. The Fenómenos Enmascarados was launched in 2021 as part of the Copa de la Diversión program. The Gorhams pay tribute to the pioneering all-black baseball team of the 19th century and debuted in 2024 as part of the Renegades' participation in MiLB's The Nine program. The Big Apples and Retrievers both debuted to great success in the 2025 season, and are back for return engagements.

The Renegades will play four games as the Cider Donuts and Big Apples in 2026, while suiting up as the Retrievers and Fenómenos Enmascarados three times each, and Gorhams once.

Previously announced last month, the Renegades will host 13 fireworks shows throughout the season, including MEGA Fireworks Shows on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 to celebrate Independence Day and America's 250th birthday.

Theme Night Highlights

April 7* - Opening Night

April 8 - Autism Acceptance Night presented by Greystone Programs

April 11* - Hoops & Sneakerheads Night

April 12 - Kids Opening Day

April 23* - Hockey Night

April 25* - Newburgh Gorhams Night

May 4 - Copa de la Diversión: Cinco de Mayo

May 6 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

May 8 - Mental Health Awareness Night & Teacher and Bus Driver Appreciation Night

May 9* - Irish Heritage Night presented by Leprechaun Lines

May 10 - Mother's Day

May 12 - 70s Night

May 13 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

May 15 - In Our Baseball Era

May 16* - Military Appreciation Night

May 26 - Women in Sports Night

May 27 - Education Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

May 28* - Beach Night

May 30* - Pre-K Graduation Night

May 31 - Halloween in May

June 9 - Petting Zoo

June 10 - Pride Night

June 12 - Superhero & Villains Night

June 13* - Seinfeld Night: A Game About Nothing

June 14 - Copa de la Diversión: National Puerto Rican Day

June 30 - Celebration of Internet Culture

July 2*-4 - America's 250th Birthday Celebration Weekend

July 7 - 90s Night

July 8 - Jewish Heritage Night

July 10 - Renegades: The Musical!

July 11* - Christmas in July

July 12 - Princes & Princesses Day

July 28 - Italian Heritage Night

July 29 - Super Splash Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

July 30* - Video Game Night

July 31 - Dino Night

Aug. 1* - Faith & Family Night

Aug. 2 - Rascal & Rosie's Anniversary Party

Aug. 11 - First Responders Night

Aug. 12 - Strike Out Cancer Night

Aug. 13* - Agriculture Night

Aug. 14 - Make-A-Wish Night presented by Mirabito Energy

Aug. 15* - Union Appreciation Night

Aug. 16 - Football Day & Second Annual Renegades 5K

Aug. 25 - An Ode to Cream Cheese

Aug. 27 - Copa de la Diversión: Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff

Aug. 29* - Fan Appreciation Night

* - Denotes giveaway game

Giveaways (All for first 1,000 guests)

April 7 - Renegades Magnet Schedule presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

April 11 - Retro Renegades Winter Beanie

April 25 - Newburgh Gorhams Cooler Bag presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

May 9 - Dusty the Donut Garden Gnome presented by Leprechaun Lines

May 16 - Military Appreciation Hat presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

May 30 - Renegades Baseball Card 2026 team set

June 13 - George Costanza Baseball Card Bobblehead presented by K104.7

July 11 - Ben Hess Truck Bobblehead presented by Q92.1

Aug. 1 - Cider Donuts Cross-Body Bag presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

Aug. 15 - Oasis Bottle presented by CSEA

Aug. 29 - Renegades Bowling Shirt

Jersey Thursday giveaways presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union (First 1,000 guests)

April 9 - Renegades Space Man Jersey

April 23 - Renegades Long Sleeve T-Shirt Hoodie

May 7 - Renegades Flannel Jersey

May 14 - Hudson Valley Retrievers Jersey

May 28 - Renegades Beach Jersey

June 11 - Renegades Soccer Jersey

July 2 - Stars & Stripes Jersey

July 9 - Renegades Short Sleeve T-Shirt Hoodie

July 30 - 8-Bit Video Game Jersey

Aug. 13 - Big Apples Jersey

Aug. 27 - Fenómenos Enmascarados Jersey

Alternate Identities

Big Apples presented by Apples from New York -Thursday, Aug. 13; Friday, Aug. 14; Saturday, Aug. 15

Cider Donuts - Saturday, May 9; Friday, July 31; Saturday, Aug. 1; Sunday, Aug. 2

Fenómenos Enmascarados - Sunday, May 5; Sunday, June 14; Thursday, Aug. 27

Newburgh Gorhams - Saturday, April 25

Hudson Valley Retrievers - Wednesday, April 22; Thursday, May 14; Tuesday, June 9

Fireworks Schedule

April: 10 & 24

May: 8, 15 & 29

June: 12

July: 2, 3*, 4* 10 & 31

August: 14 & 28

* - Independence Day MEGA Fireworks Show

Special appearances, special events, weekly promotions and more theme nights will be released in the coming weeks. Theme night dates and giveaways are subject to change.

Single game tickets for the 2026 season go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7. Fans can purchase tickets to any game throughout the season online, calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or by coming to Heritage Financial Park in person.

The Renegades are hosting a special Ticket Tailgate at Heritage Financial Park on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring giveaways, a Touch A Truck, and free Hot Dogs for the first 100 guests to purchase tickets.

Season Ticket Memberships, Group Tickets, and Ballpark Passes for the 2026 Renegades season are on sale now. For more information call the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094 or slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.