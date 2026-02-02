Keys Launch Brand-New FUNdraiser Program

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce the launch of their 2026 FUNdraising Program, providing local nonprofits, schools, youth organizations, and community groups with a fun, impactful way to raise money while enjoying a night of Keys baseball at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys FUNdraising Program is designed to create meaningful community partnerships by combining affordable ticket options, flexible fundraising opportunities, and in-game recognition. Participating organizations receive tickets upfront to sell to supporters, keeping a portion of each ticket sold to directly benefit their cause.

"We're proud to offer a fundraising program that truly supports the incredible organizations throughout Frederick and the surrounding communities," said David Krakower, Director of Sales for Attain Sports. "This program makes it easy for groups to turn a night at the ballpark into real financial impact, while also giving them visibility and recognition in front of thousands of fans. It's about bringing people together, supporting great causes, and creating memories that last well beyond the final out."

To participate, organizations make a $700 investment, which includes 100 tickets provided upfront. Additional tickets may be purchased for $13 each, with $6 from every ticket sold going directly back to the organization. Groups may sell tickets at any price they choose, allowing them to maximize fundraising potential while offering supporters an exciting Keys game-day experience.

In addition to ticket revenue, participating organizations receive a full in-game promotional package, including:

A marketing table on the concourse, when available

Public address announcements highlighting the organization and its mission

Their organization's logo featured on the videoboard during the in-game announcement

A custom digital flyer created by the Keys to help boost ticket sales

A ceremonial first pitch the night of their game, when available

The opportunity to receive proceeds from the Wheel of Fun, when permitted

The Frederick Keys FUNdraising Program is available for all home games during the 2026 season. Game dates and availability are limited, and organizations are encouraged to reserve their fundraising night early.

To learn more about fundraising opportunities with the Keys, click here. You can also call the Keys Group Sales Department at 301.815.9900 to speak with a member of our sales staff and schedule your fundraising night today.







