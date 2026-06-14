Keys Drop Series Finale to Cyclones on the Road

Published on June 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Frederick Keys fell in the series finale to the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) Sunday afternoon, losing by a score of 7-4 at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.

The Keys could not pull off a late rally in the final innings in the Big Apple, as the Keys finished the six-game series with a series split at three games apiece in the second series between these two teams this season.

Keys starter Boston Bateman picked up a scoreless first inning of work and navigated out of an early jam, taking the game to the second still knotted at zeros in the series finale.

After both teams went both off the board in the second, the Cyclones plated home five runs in the bottom of the third with three runs coming in on a three-run homer. This put Brooklyn ahead 5-0 through three innings of play in the Big Apple.

A solo homer for Victor Figueroa along with a Cyclones error that scored Elis Cuevas from second gave Frederick two runs in the top of the fourth, making it a 5-2 game heading into the fifth at Maimonides Park.

In the top of the sixth, Braylin Tavera got an RBI sacrifice fly to make it a 5-3 game, but two insurance runs for the Cyclones during the bottom frame put the home team back up by four at 7-3 approaching the seventh in Coney Island.

Figueroa's second RBI of the day came in the top of the seventh after he recorded an RBI single to cut the deficit to three, as Twine Palmer picked up a 1-2-3 bottom frame to keep the Keys down only by three going into the eighth.

Following a scoreless eighth inning on both sides, the Keys sent the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning down three, but a strikeout ended the game as the Cyclones won the series finale by a score of 7-4 at Maimonides Park.

The Keys return home for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night against the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers), with first pitch on Tuesday set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Tuesday's game represents Parent Child Date Night, which features a special ticket package that includes two field level box seats along with a professional photograph taken in the NJM Insurance Group Courtyard. The Friends and Family 4-Pack will also be available for purchase.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2026

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