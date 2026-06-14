Voit Collects Three-Hits; Benson Powers Three-Run Blast as 'Clones Top Frederick, 7-4

Published on June 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - SS Mitch Voit pieced together a three-hit day, while RF J.T. Benson launched a three-run home run, as the Cyclones grabbed the series finale against Frederick on Sunday afternoon, 7-4. With the win, Brooklyn earns a series split, taking three of the six games this week against the Orioles High-A affiliate. The Cyclones scored at least seven runs in all three of their victories this week against the Keys.

Voit collected singles in the 1st, 3rd and 6th innings. The 2025 first round pick collected 2 RBI and scored one of Brooklyn's seven runs. Meanwhile, Benson finished the day 1-for-3 with his three-run blast and two runs scored.

RHP Jose Chirinos continued his strong start in the South Atlantic League, picking up his first High-A win. The right-hander allowed two runs (one earned) over 5.0 frames of work. Chirinos struck out six and walked only two.

The Cyclones got the scoring started with a crooked number in the 3rd. CF Sam Biller started the frame with a base hit. Biller would take 2nd base on an errant pickoff attempt. After a groundout, Voit whacked his second of three singles on the day, scoring Biller to plate the game's first run.

Voit proceeded to steal both 2nd and 3rd. With men on the corners, C Ryan Stafford unnecessarily threw to second base on a stolen base attempt on ball four. From there, Benson launched his three run jack.

Frederick responded with a pair in the top of the 4th. DH Victor Figueroa gave Frederick its first run of the game with a solo homer, his second straight day with a long ball. The Keys grabbed a second run in the frame when LF Braylin Tavera grounded a ball that got by 3B Yonatan Henríquez for an E5 to plate a run,

Frederick cut its deficit to just two runs in the 6th. With one out and a man on 3rd, Tavera skied a sac fly to the outfield, making it a 5-3 game.

Brooklyn grabbed some insurance with two more in the 6th, thanks to RBI base knocks from Voit and DH Nick Roselli.

The Keys got one back in the 7th on an RBI single from Figueroa, but would scratch across nothing further, despite bringing the tying run to the plate in the 9th.

The Cyclones return to action on Tuesday night in Wilmington to open up a six game series against the Blue Rocks from Delaware. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Neither teams have announced a probable pitcher as of yet.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2026

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