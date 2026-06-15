Tourists Shut out 9-0 in Series Finale, Drop Series 5-1 to Hub City

Published on June 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Tourists couldn't get anything going Sunday afternoon. A poor defensive performance and a silenced offense added up to a 9-0 shutout loss to the Hub City Spartanburgers, capping a tough series that ended five games to one for Hub City's.

D.J. McCarty was the story on the mound for Hub City. The right-hander was dominant through six innings, allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out eight. Three relievers followed and were equally sharp, combining for three scoreless innings to finish off the shutout.

Dylan Howard got the start for Asheville and was undone early by his own defense. He loaded the bases in the first on a single and two walks before a groundball scored a run from third. On the same play, a Nehomar Ochoa Jr. throwing error allowed another to score. 2-0 Hub City before Howard had recorded two outs.

The third inning was where the game got away for good. Hub City loaded the bases again and a chopper to Alejandro Nunez at shortstop bounced off his glove into center field, scoring two more. Maxton Martin then drilled a three-run home run into the visiting bullpen in right field to make it 7-0. Three of Hub City's nine runs were unearned on the day, the product of three Asheville errors.

Howard settled in after the third and finished five innings, allowing seven runs with just two earned while striking out one. Raimy Rodriguez followed with 1.2 innings of work, but loaded the bases in the seventh and walked Gleider Figuereo on a full count with two outs to force in a run. 8-0 Hub City. Michael Cuevas got the final out of the inning against the only batter he faced on the day. Colby Langford loaded the bases in the eighth and allowed one more before the final out. 9-0.

Only three Tourists recorded hits on the afternoon; Kyle Walker, Caden Powell, and Cesar Hernandez. The offense managed just two hits against McCarty and never threatened to score until leaving the bases loaded after walks in the eighth inning.

Asheville drops to 16-46. Hub City finishes the series at 33-29.

The Tourists now head home to HomeTrust Park for a homestand against the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who have already clinched the first-half playoff spot with a dominant 45-17 record. First pitch Tuesday night is set for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2026

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