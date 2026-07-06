Weather Suspends Cyclones, Keys with Game Tied

Published on July 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - After two weather delays totaling 1 hour, 23 minutes, Sunday evening's game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Frederick Keys was suspended due to rain and lightning with the score tied, 2-2, and two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The game will be resumed when the teams meet again at Maimonides Park from September 1-6. Frederick (8-6, 49-29) will resume play with a runner on third, two outs, and a 2-0 count on SS Wehiwa Aloy. The specific date the suspended game will be completed has not yet been determined.

Frederick struck first with a pair of runs in the second inning.

Aloy opened the frame with a single to left and advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw. After a strikeout, 1B Randal Díaz lined an RBI single to center to give the Keys a 1-0 lead. RF Braylin Tavera followed with a bloop double that dropped just in front of the diving center fielder, driving home another run to extend the advantage to 2-0.

Brooklyn (7-7, 32-47) began its comeback in the fifth.

With two outs, CF Sam Biller ripped a double down the left-field line before SS Mitch Voit followed with an RBI single to right, trimming the deficit to 2-1.

The Cyclones evened the score in the seventh.

2B Jamari Baylor and LF Trace Willhoite drew consecutive one-out walks before a throwing error on a ground ball to first loaded the bases. Voit then lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Baylor and tying the game at 2-2.

Immediately following the play, the umpires halted the game for a lightning delay. After more than 50 minutes, play resumed with Brooklyn still threatening.

LHP Braeden Sloan entered in relief for Frederick and issued a walk to load the bases but stranded all three runners by recording a called third strike to end the inning.

The game remained tied into the eighth before severe weather interrupted play again.

2B Brandon Butterworth singled to left with one out and stole second following a strikeout. A wild pitch moved him to third, and with Aloy at the plate facing a 2-0 count, the umpires again sent both teams off the field because of rain and lightning.

After an approximately 40-minute delay, the game was officially suspended.

Neither starting pitcher will factor into the decision. RHP Robert Stock struck out five over a season-high 2.2 innings in his third minor league rehab start for Brooklyn, allowing two runs on four hits without issuing a walk. Frederick starter LHP Caden Hunter turned in a career-long 6.0 innings, surrendering one run on six hits while walking two and striking out five.

LHP Daviel Hurtado was outstanding in relief for the Cyclones, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out three. The 21-year-old faced the minimum in his weather-shortened outing.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, Brooklyn will return to Maimonides Park to open a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday evening. Neither team has announced a probable starter. First pitch on Coney Island is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2026

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