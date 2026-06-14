Renegades Capture Series with Sunday Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades took down the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park. With the win, the Renegades won their first series since May 4-10 against Winston-Salem.

The Renegades struck first with a two-spot in the bottom of the first and one in the bottom of the fourth, but Jersey Shore met the Renegades every step of the way early. The BlueClaws scored two in the top of the second and one in the top of the fifth to keep things tied going into the bottom of the sixth.

Core Jackson and Eric Genther hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a two-run lead.

It's the second time this season that Jackson and Genther have gone back-to-back, and it's the third time that Renegades teammates have done so this year.

With two homers, the Renegades have hit 30 home runs in their last 18 games, 48.4% of their season total of 62 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game six times in its last 10 games. Hudson Valley has hit homers in 11 of its last 12 games.

The first five Renegades in the lineup got hits, and all but two got hits.

Jersey Shore only got multiple hits in an inning once, and no more than five BlueClaws came up to the plate in a inning.

Renegades pitching struck out just five batters, marking just the second time this week that they failed to strike out 10-or-more.

The Renegades turned two double plays in the game for the fourth time this season. The Renegades have turned 27 double plays this year, the fewest in MiLB.

The Renegades improve to 6-6 against the BlueClaws in 2026 and are 16-20 overall at home.

RHP Sean Paul Liñan (4.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) allowed his fewest runs to score since he dealt six shutout innings against Winston-Salem on 5/9.

Liñan allowed multiple base runners in just one inning, and he never faced more than five batters in a frame.

Liñan walked multiple batters for just a third time this season. He tied his fewest strike outs with three.

RHP Jack Sokol (2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 HR) allowed a home run on the first pitch of his outing to Brock Vradenburg but picked up the win.

RHP Luis Velasquez (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) has not allowed a run to score in his two appearances this year with the Renegades.

RHP Bryce Warrecker (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) has not allowed a run to score in four straight appearances.

RHP Brady Kirtner (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) kept a clean sheet after allowing 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER in 1.0 IP of work on 6/11 against Jersey Shore.

LF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-4, 3B, R, RBI) played each game of the series against Jersey Shore and had three multi-hit performances.

Rodriguez has hits in eight of 10 games played in June, batting 17-for-47 (.362) with 2 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, BB.

Rodriguez finished 11-for-21 (.524) this week against the BlueClaws with three-or-more hits in two games.

Rodriguez had hit at least one extra-base hit in five of six games this series.

SS Kaeden Kent (2-for-5, R, RBI, K) grabbed his team-leading 24th multi-hit performance of the season, and his second in as many games.

Kent is 6-for-his-last-13 at the plate after starting the series 0-for-11.

Kent stole his 16th base of the season, the second-most on the team. Kent stole just seven bases across three years in college.

C Eric Genther (2-for-3, HR, R, RBI, BB) ripped his sixth homer of the year in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Genther extended his on-base streak to five, batting 6-for-18 (.333) over the stretch with 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI.

Genther is slashing .255/.386/.415 (27-for-106) as a catcher with 5 2B, 4 HR, 18 RBI, 15 BB, 20 K.

CF Luis Durango (2-for-4, 2B, K) has gotten on base in all six games he has started with Hudson Valley this season.

Durango has hits in five of six games started this year with the Renegades, slashing .368/.478/.474 (7-for-19) with 2 2B, 2 RBI, 4 BB.

DH Core Jackson (1-for-5, HR, R, RBI) ripped his sixth homer of the year to break an 0-for-8 skid at the plate.

Jackson has hit four of his six homers since returning from the IL on 5/26.

Jackson has gotten on base in 14 of his last 17 games played since 5/6, slashing .283/.429/.600 (17-for-60) with 5 2B, 3B, 5 HR, 15 RBI, and 12 BB.

CF Camden Troyer (1-for-3, 2B, R, BB, K) has gotten on base in eight of his last nine games played.

Troyer's batting .292/.485/.500 over the stretch with 5 2B, 2 RBI, 9 BB, 6 K.

3B Roderick Arias (2-for-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB, K, SB) has gotten on base in 18 of his last 20 games played.

Arias is hitting 21-for-76 (.276) over the stretch with 8 BB, 7 XBH, 11 RBI.

Arias played in five of six games this week against Jersey Shore and had multi-hit performances in three of them.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2026

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