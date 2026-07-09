Renegades Win Fourth Straight

Published on July 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades took down the Rome Emperors 7-2 on Wednesday Night at Heritage Financial Park to increase their winning streak to four straight.

It is just the second winning streak for Hudson Valley this season of four-or-more games. The Renegades won five in a row from 4/19 - 4/24.

After just three Renegades got hits on Tuesday night, seven of the nine batters got hits on Wednesday night. Every Renegade batter got on base.

The Renegades grabbed two more home runs on Wednesday night. They have hit 58 homers in their last 37 games which is 64.4% of their season total of 90 home runs. They have hit a homer in 25 of their last 31 games.

The Renegades hit 94 homers in 129 games during the 2025 season.

Hudson Valley struck out 12 batters for a second night in a row. Renegades pitching has struck out 50 batters across their last three games, and they lead the SAL in strikeouts with 852.

From the end of Tuesday's game through the first three innings of Wednesday's, Renegades pitching threw 9.1 no-hit innings.

Just four Emperors have gotten hits through the first two games of the series and they have a total of seven hits in two games.

The Renegades improved to 5-2 this season against Rome and 21-23 at Heritage Financial Park this season.

The Renegades bullpen threw another 2.0 scoreless innings and have not allowed an earned run as a unit in their last 12.0 IP.

RHP Luis Serna (7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 K, 1 HR) has dealt for 6.0+ IP in five straight outings.

Serna is just the third pitcher below the Triple-A level this season to throw three-or-more seven-inning starts. He joins Johnathan Harmon and Jose Acuna (both with the Chattanooga Lookouts, AA, CIN).

Renegades pitchers have eight starts of 7.0-or-more innings this season (Serna, 3; Jack Cebert, 2; Rory Fox, 2; and Franyer Herrera, 1). Hudson Valley is the only team in High-A with three pitchers with at least two starts of 7.0-or-more innings pitched.

Serna has completed at least 6.0 innings in five straight starts, the first Renegades pitcher to do so since Kyle Car from 8/2-8/25/2025.

Serna retired the first nine batters he faced to start the game, striking out four.

Serna's 10 strikeouts tied a career high. He had 10 strikeouts in his first start of the season against Wilmington on 4/9, and had also done so on 7/25/24 vs Clearwater.

Serna has allowed a home run in his last four games. He did not allow a home run in his first six starts this year.

DH Eric Genther (0-for-3, BB) extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Genther's hitting .364/.523/.636 with a 1.159 OPS, 9 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 8 BB, 5 K.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-2, R, RBI, BB, SB) has hits in 25 of his last 26 games played.

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .379/.419/.660 with a 1.079 OPS, 8 2B, 7 HR, 20 R, 25 RBI, 8 BB, 29 K.

SS Core Jackson (1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, K) extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

Jackson is hitting .261/.307/.478 (18-for-69) across it with 10 R, 12 RBI, 3 2B, 4 HR, 4 BB, 14 K.

1B Kyle West (3-for-4, HR, R, RBI, SB, K) ripped his team-high 16th homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning.

West grabbed his first three-hit performance since 6/24 at Bowling Green. It was his fifth three-hit performance of the season, and his 20th multi-hit performance.

CF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-4, K, SB) has reached base in 25 of his last 26 games played and is working a 15-game on-base streak.

Rodriguez is hitting .302/.418/.547 over the on-base streak with 10 R, 2 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 12 BB, 14 K.

RF Camden Troyer (1-for-4, RBI) has hits in four straight games for the first time since 5/24 - 5/28.

Over the four games, Troyer is hitting .357/.400/.357 with 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, 3 K.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (2-for-4, R, 2 K) has gotten on base in five of his last seven games played.

Tejeda's slashing .240/.321/.280 over the stretch with 3 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 7 K.

LF Luis Durango (2-for-4, 3B, 2 R, K, 2 SB) hit his second triple of the season.

Durango's triple marked his fifth extra-base hit of the season.

RHP Thomas Balboni (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) has allowed 1 R across 7.2 IP in his last seven appearances.

RHP Wilmy Sanchez (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) has not allowed a run to score in his last two appearances.

Probable Pitchers Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Thursday, July 9 Rome Emperors LHP Henry Lalane (First Start) RHP Zach Royse (1-2, 4.96) 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 10 Rome Emperors LHP Allen Facundo (3-2, 4.33) RHP Cade Kuehler (7-3, 5.27) 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 Rome Emperors RHP Rory Fox (5-3, 4.92) TBD 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 Rome Emperors RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-7, 6.22) RHP Aiven Cabral (2-1, 0.82) 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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