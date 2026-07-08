Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Way Back Wednesday... The Hot Rods have harnessed power during mid-week games, especially on Wednesdays. Bowling Green has blasted 23 homers during Wednesday games this season. Ryan McCoy has hit the most, launching five long balls on Wednesdays, while Nathan Flewelling, Connor Husjak, Narciso Polanco, and Tony Santa Maria have all hit two.

To the Rescue... With a save on Tuesday, Noah Beal now leads the South Atlantic League with eight saves. The righty has logged a save in each of his last two outings, passing Joey Danielson of Hub City who racked up seven saves before receiving a promotion to Double-A. Overall this season, the Hot Rods are tied for first in the SAL alongside Greensboro with 24 saves.

CC's Summer... Since the calendar turned to July, Carlos Colmenarez has been heating up at the plate. Over six games in July, Colmenarez is 7-for-22 (.318) with one double, two homers, and five RBI. The infielder collected his first multi-homer game of the season last Sunday in Greensboro, marking his first homers since June 24.

Flew Finds the Bases... The Rays No. 2 prospect Nathan Flewelling has reached base safely in 18 consecutive games. During the streak, the catcher is 21-for-64 (.328) with two doubles, six homers, and 12 RBI. Over his past 18 games, he has walked 21 times, creating a .560 OBP during the streak. The six homers have boosted him to the second-most by a Hot Rods hitter this season with 16, trailing only Connor Hujsak with 18.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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