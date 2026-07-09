Hujsak Belts Two Homers, Niman Deals in Hot Rods 8-2 Win

Published on July 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Spartanburg, South Carolina - Connor Hujsak belted two homers, while Dominic Niman went 6.0 strong frames, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (57-25, 10-7) to an 8-2 victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers (39-44, 5-12) on Wednesday at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Hub City plated a run in the bottom of the first inning against Niman. Yeison Morrobel worked a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a Hector Osorio single. Gleider Figuereo took a base hit to left, scoring Morrobel, giving Hub City a 1-0 lead.

The Hot Rods responded with four runs in the top of the second against Spartanburgers starter Izack Tiger. Narciso Polanco led off with a walk, Tony Santa Maria and Ryan McCoy singled, loading the bases. Bryan Broecker knocked in Santa Maria and McCoy with a base hit to center, launching the Hot Rods into a 2-1 lead. Jhon Diaz singled to center to reload the bases. Juanfel Peguero knocked in a run with a fielder's choice, and Aidan Smith drove in another with a base hit, bringing the score to 4-1.

Bowling Green added another run to their lead in the top of the fifth on a Hujsak solo homer, increasing the advantage to 5-1.

The Spartanburgers fought back in the bottom of the fifth against Niman. Luke Hanson hit a solo homer to left center, making it a 5-2 game.

One rune came in to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the eighth inning against Spartanburgers reliever Brock Porter. Diaz worked a two-out walk, and Juanfel Peguero brought him home with a triple to right, expanding the margin to 6-2.

The finishing touches for the Bowling Green offense came in the top of the ninth against Porter. Nathan Flewelling led off with a walk, and Hujsak blasted his second homer of the night, creating an 8-2 score.

Jonathan Russell entered and tossed a scoreless bottom of the ninth, securing an 8-2 Hot Rods victory.

Niman (6-2) earned the win, hurling 6.0 frames, allowing just two runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out four. Tiger (0-3) was given the loss, surrendering four runs on five hits, walking two and striking out one over 1.1 innings.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at Fifth Third Park. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jose Urbina (4-3, 4.10) and Hub City's pitcher is to be determined.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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