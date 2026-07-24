Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Lucky Number Seven... The Bowling Green Hot Rods won their seventh consecutive game on Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Asheville Tourists. The win streak is one off Bowling Green's longest winning streak of the season, when the Hot Rods won eight straight games from May 9 to May 16.

Month of McCoy... Ryan McCoy powered Bowling Green past Asheville on Thursday, driving in two of Bowling Green's four runs. McCoy has dominated July, logging the second-most extra-base hits (12), the third-most home runs (six) and the fourth-best OPS (1.246) in the South Atlantic League.

Run, Tony, Run!... Infielder Tony Santa Maria swiped three bases during Wednesday's twin bill and is tied for first in the SAL with Rome Emperors infielder John Gil with 40 stolen bases. The 40 stolen bags ties 2013 Hot Rods player Thomas Coyle for the eighth-most in single-season team history. Santa Maria has stolen six bags in six games since the All-Star Break.

Carlos Crushes... Carlos Colmenarez' two-run home run lifted the Hot Rods to a 2-1 victory in game one on Wednesday. The 22-year-old leads the Hot Rods with a 1.222 OPS, a .750 SLG, six extra-base hits and three home runs over his last 10 games.

Flew Comes Through... Catcher Nathan Flewelling delivered the Bowling Green Hot Rods' ninth walk-off win of the 2026 season with a single in game two against Asheville on Wednesday. Flewelling, who was already the first Hot Rods player with multiple walk-offs this season, has now produced three walk-off hits.

Connor Closing In... Hujsak is approaching the single-season home run record in Bowling Green. The outfielder's 21st round-tripper on Friday against the Winston-Salem Dash moved him into a tie for seventh place in team history with catcher Ronaldo Hernandez. The franchise record was set by Heriberto Hernandez' 24 blasts in 2022.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2026

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