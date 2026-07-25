Hub City Splits Double Header Friday at Greenville

Published on July 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - After a Thursday wash out, the Spartanburgers (9-19, 43-51) and Drive (12-16, 38-53) evaded early showers to complete two games Friday at Fluor Field. Hub City thumped Greenville 10-4 in game one, and the Drive secured a split with a 2-1 game two walk-off victory.

Game one, a 'Burger bludgeoning, began at around 4:30 p.m. ET. Less than five minutes in, Hub City had the lead. Facing Marcus Phillips, Gleider Figuereo demolished a pull-side solo shot, his team-leading 16th home run of the season. Caden Scarborough took the mound and faced the minimum in the first.

After a scoreless second, the bats drove Phillips (L, 0-5) out of the game in the third. Quincy Scott singled and Casey Cook walked to start the frame; with Maxton Martin in the box, Scott stole third. Martin then dribbled an infield single to score Scott and doubled the Hub City lead. After a pop out, Luke Hanson singled and brought an end to Phillips' time on the mound.

The Spartanburgers offense kept on rolling as Gavin Kilander replaced Phillips. Marcos Torres, the first hitter to face the right-handed reliever, hit a wall-scraping fly ball to score Cook and Martin. Two batters later, Esteban Mejia snuck a double between the Greenville outfield to plate Hanson and Torres. Mejia's two-bagger was Hub City's fifth and final hit of the inning and scored the fourth and fifth runs of the frame. The 'Burgers' advantage was 6-0 after the top of the third.

Scarborough squashed the hopes of the Drive offense early on. Hub City's top-rated prospect worked around a pair of infield singles in the second. He used his fifth and sixth strikeouts of the day to finish scoreless innings in the third and fourth.

Cook and Figuereo added on in the fourth. A one-out double from the former and single from the latter advanced the 'Burger lead to seven. Arturo De Freitas hammered a fifth-inning three-run blast to stretch the lead to 10.

Scarborough walked the first batter of the fifth. A groundout to first for the first out ended his day. Adrian Rodriguez took his place, and surrendered an RBI single to bring in the first Drive run of the game. A double play ended the threat.

Matt McShane kept Hub City's offense quiet in the sixth and the seventh. After two quick outs in the sixth for Rodriguez, he gave up back-to-back singles and was lifted from the game. Case Matter came in, and Stanley Tucker doubled two more runs home before Matter ended the inning. Matter (W, 1-0) allowed a solo homer in the seventh but brought the game to a close.

Game two was much more defensively oriented. Starters Kamdyn Perry and Devin Futrell each allowed one run, Perry through four innings and Futrell through 6 and 2/3. The Drive scored their first run on an RBI fielder's choice in the third, and Hub City found the scoreboard thanks to a Chandler Pollard RBI double, which plated Quincy Scott in the fifth.

Jesus Gamez and Cole Roland tag-teamed scoreless fifth and sixth innings. Steven Brooks (W, 3-4) recorded the final out in the top of the seventh, relieving Futrell. In the bottom half, Greenville's Hudson White began the inning with a double against Kai Wynyard (L, 3-3). After a pair of intentional walks and a flyout, Ronny Hernandez stung a single to give Greenville the 2-1 walk-off win.

The fifth game of the series begins at 6:45 p.m. ET Saturday. The scheduled starters are right-handers Izack Tiger (0-4, 17.00 ERA) and Dylan Brown (2-6, 4.28 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2026

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