Hujsak and Flewelling's Late-Inning Hits Guide Hot Rods to 3-2 Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Connor Hujsak clubbed his team-leading 22nd home run, and Tampa Bay Rays' No. 2 prospect Nathan Flewelling drove in a go-ahead run late, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (69-26, 20-8) churned out a series-clinching 3-2 win over the Asheville Tourists (32-62, 15-13) on Friday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The win marks the Hot Rods' eighth consecutive win dating back to July 12th against the Hub City Spartanburgers, tying a season-high win streak.

Bowling Green grabbed the first lead with one run against Asheville starter Andrew Taylor in the bottom of the second inning. Ryan McCoy ripped a double down the right field line and moved to third on a Taylor wild pitch. Noah Myers rolled an RBI single into right field, handing the Hot Rods a 1-0 edge.

The Tourists plated a tying run off starting pitcher Jose Urbina in the top of the fifth inning. John Garcia knocked a leadoff automatic double to right field and scored on a Justin Thomas Jr. two-bagger to left field, levelling the game at 1-1.

Urbina fired 5.1 innings of one-run ball, striking out seven in a no-decision.

Asheville took their first lead in the top of the seventh frame against reliever Andres Galan. Garcia singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and advanced to third on a Thomas Jr. single. Xavier Neyens hit a go-ahead base hit into right field for a 2-1 Tourists lead.

The Hot Rods struck back to tie the game against reliever Michael Cuevas in the bottom of the seventh inning. Hujsak lashed a solo shot to right-center field, evening the contest at 2-2.

Bowling Green surged back in front with one run against reliever Colby Langford in the bottom of the eighth. Bryan Broecker singled, Tony Santa Maria earned a walk, and Flewelling smacked an RBI single into right-center field to score Broecker for a 3-2 Hot Rods advantage.

Noah Beal earned his league-leading ninth save of the season with a scoreless top of the ninth, stranding runners at second and third to wrap up a 3-2 final score.

Galan (4-3) delivered the win with 2.2 innings pitched, giving up just one run on five hits and two strikeouts. Langford (1-3) took the loss, surrendering one run on two hits, one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 frame. Beal (9) got the save over 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the penultimate game of their six-game series Saturday night at 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green will send RHP Trevor Harrison (2-1, 4.68) against Asheville RHP Parker Smith (4-4, 6.07).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2026

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