Hot Rods Roar Back, Walk-off Tourists in 9-8 Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (68-26, 21-8) rallied for their ninth consecutive victory with a 9-8 win over the Asheville Tourists (32-62, 15-14) on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark. Adrian Santana scored the winning run in his first game back from the injured list on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning.

Asheville got on the board first with a run in the top of the first inning against starting pitcher Trevor Harrison. Caden Powell logged a leadoff double, moved to third on a passed ball, and came across on an Ethan Frey RBI single to make it 1-0 Tourists.

The Hot Rods hit back with two runs in the bottom of the first inning against Tourists starter Parker Smith. Santana nailed a double, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on an Aidan Smith RBI sacrifice fly to even the game at 1-1. Narciso Polanco continued the home first with a one-out double and crossed home on a Tony Santa Maria RBI single to hand the Hot Rods a 2-1 edge.

The Tourists rallied for three runs against Harrison in the top of the fourth inning. Back-to-back RBI singles from John Garcia and Powell put the Tourists up 3-2. A Cade Citelli wild pitch plated Garcia for a 4-2 lead.

The visitors added another run against Citelli in the top of the sixth. Garcia bounced a single, moved to third on a steal and a throwing error, and scored on a Powell single to make it 5-2.

Bowling Green carved two runs back in the bottom of the sixth against Smith. Polanco pushed a double, Santa Maria singled, and Noah Myers tagged a two-run base hit to center field, cutting Asheville's lead to 5-4.

The Hot Rods drew level with one run against reliever Garrett Apker in the bottom of the eighth. Polanco singled, advanced to second on a Santa Maria walk, and to third on a hit-by-pitch. Myers recorded a game-tying sacrifice fly to center field. Bowling Green nearly grabbed the lead on a Jhon Diaz flyout to right field, but Santa Maria was thrown out by right fielder Anthony Huezo while trying to tag up from third base.

Both teams went scoreless in the ninth inning, forcing extra innings. Asheville hit first against reliever Jonathan Russell in the top of the tenth, scoring one run. Zach Daudet started the inning at second and Freuddy Batista struck an RBI single into center field to make it 6-5 Tourists.

The Hot Rods kept the game going with one run in the bottom of the tenth inning against reliever Jackson Wells. Aidan Smith opened at second, stole third, and came into score on a two-strike, two-out single by Ryan McCoy to even the game at 6-6.

The Tourists drove in two runs in the top of the eleventh frame against Russell. Powell began at second, moved to third on an infield single and scored on a throwing error for a 7-6 Asheville advantage. Jack Moss and Daudet singled to load the bases, a passed ball plated Xavier Neyens from third base to make it 8-6 Tourists.

Bowling Green turned it around with three runs off Conor Steinbaugh in the bottom of the eleventh inning. Diaz began at second, scoring on an Asheville throwing error to make it 8-7. Santana delivered a bunt single and stole second. Nathan Flewelling pulled a game-tying single into right field, plating Connor Hujsak for an 8-8 split. With Smith batting, a Steinbaugh wild pitch allowed Santana to race home and finish a 9-8 Hot Rods victory.

Junior William (7-3) earned the win throwing a scoreless 0.1 inning and allowing just one hit. Steinbaugh (1-2) was charged with the loss, surrendering three runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk, failing to record an out.

The Hot Rods and Tourists close their six-game series Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM CT. Asheville will send RHP Dylan Howard (0-4, 8.27), Bowling Green's starting pitcher is still to-be-determined.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

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