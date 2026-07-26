Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Saturday, July 25 - at Jersey Shore (7:05 PM ET)

Published on July 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (13-14, 38-54) continue a six-game road series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (8-19, 34-58) - the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - on Saturday evening at 7:05 p.m. ET from ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, N.J.

RHP Frank Camarillo (2-1, 3.97) is projected to take the ball for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore is slated to send RHP Tanner Gresham (0-4, 6.65) to the hill.

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:50 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones snapped their four-game losing streak on Friday, splitting a doubleheader at Jersey Shore...Brooklyn took the opener, 4-3 in a wild 8-inning contest, and the BlueClaws claimed the finale, 5-0...After both teams scored in the 1st in the lid-lifter, the score remained tied until extra innings...The Cyclones put up three runs on RBI hits by 3B Yonatan Henríquez and SS Mitch Voit and a bases-loaded walk to C Daiverson Gutierrez...Jersey Shore stormed back with two runs and got the tying and winning runs in scoring position before RHP Cristofer Gomez closed out the victory...Voit picked up three hits in the win, and RHP Noah Hall continued his dominant stretch, tossing 6.0 innings, allowing a run on four hits and a walk while striking out 10...The Brooklyn bats were kept in check in the finale...RHP Ramon Marquez threw a gem of his own for Jersey Shore, allowing just one hit and one walk over 5.0 innings with 10 strikeouts to earn the win.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured three league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

LET'S PLAY TWO: The Cyclones played their second doubleheader in six days on Friday after Tuesday's opener with Jersey Shore was rained out...Doubleheaders have not treated Brooklyn kindly in 2026...After splitting the twinbill on Friday, the Cyclones hold a 0-3-2 record in doubleheaders this season, good for a 2-8 overall record...Brooklyn had not been swept in three twinbills during the same season since 2023, when it occurred four times...The Cyclones held a 0-4-2 mark in doubleheaders that year.

COMEBACK REPORT: OF D'Andre Smith, who was a member of Brooklyn's 2025 South Atlantic League championship squad, joined the Cyclones on Saturday as part of a minor league rehab assignment...Smith appeared in 14 games with Brooklyn last season, hitting .302/.415/.465/.880 with nine runs scored, four doubles, a home run, six runs batted in, and seven stolen bases...In addition to capturing an SAL title with the Cyclones, Smith was also a member of Double-A Binghamton's Eastern League winning team...In 22 games with the Rumble Ponies in 2026, the 25-year-old was hitting .192/.281/.333/.614 with 12 runs scored, seven extra-base hits, a home run, 11 RBI, and five steals...Smith has been on Binghamton's 7-day injured list since June 6.

NOAH'S ARC: It has been a tale of two seasons for Cyclones RHP Noah Hall...Over his last four appearances (two starts) since the calendar flipped to July, the 25-year-old holds a 2-0 record with a sparkling 0.39 ERA (1 ER in 23.1 IP)...Hall has permitted just nine hits and 10 walks, striking out 30 in that time...Over the season's first half, the Charlotte, N.C. native compiled a 1-6 clip with a 6.09 ERA (44 ER in 65.0 IP)...It has been a record-breaking season for Hall, who set the Cyclones' all-time strikeout record (223) on June 7 at Jersey Shore, surpassing RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The South Carolina product also holds the franchise's all-time mark for innings pitched (213.0) and games started (41)... In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21).

MITCH-A-PALOOZA: INF Mitch Voit has been a force at the top of Brooklyn's lineup recently...The Milwaukee, Wis. native went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's extra-inning victory over Jersey Shore...Entering Saturday, Voit is third in the South Atlantic League in stolen bases (35) and fifth in hit-by-pitches (13) after picking up one of each on Wednesday at Jersey Shore...Over his last 43 games since May 22, the 21-year-old is hitting .258/.388/.417/.805 with 34 runs scored, 12 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 24 RBI, and 23 stolen bases.

DAIV-INE INTERVENTION: C Daiverson Gutiérrez has been scorching hot over the last few weeks...The 20-year-old was named the New York Mets' Minor League Player of the Week for July 7-12 vs. Wilmington, going 10-for-18 at the plate with a double, a home run, and six runs batted in...Over his last 11 games since July 7, Gutiérrez is 14-for-39 (.359) with 11 RBI...After hitting .148/.278/.221/.499 over his first 43 contests, the Venezuela native is slashing .278/.340/.437/.777 in his last 35 games...Gutiérrez has added 15 runs scored, 13 extra-base hits, three home runs, and 25 RBI in that stretch and raised his batting average by 57 points (.148 to .205).

WHERE BROOKLYN AT: Brooklyn added a pair of players entering this week's road series...OF AJ Salgado was transferred to Brooklyn from Single-A St. Lucie and INF Kevin Villavicencio rejoined the team from Binghamton...In 58 games with St. Lucie, Salgado slashed .236/.332/.419/.751 with 37 runs scored, 18 extra-base hits, eight home runs, 31 RBI, and nine stolen bases...The 24-year-old endured a stint on the injured list from June 6 until July 5...Before landing on the IL, Salgado was tied for fifth in the Florida State League in home runs (8), seventh in slugging percentage (.458), eighth in runs scored (34), ninth in total bases (81), and tied for ninth in OPS (.796)...Villavicencio joins the Cyclones for the second time this season...In 21 games with Brooklyn, the 22-year-old is hitting .194/.217/.403/.620 with seven extra-base knocks, three home runs, and 10 RBI...After departing from Brooklyn on May 5, Villavicencio posted a .179/.214/.234/.448 line with 13 runs scored, four extra-base hits, two homers, and 13 RBI in 42 games between Single-A St. Lucie, Double-A Binghamton, and Triple-A Syracuse.

EXTRA! EXTRA!: The Cyclones played their longest game of the season on Thursday night at Jersey Shore...Brooklyn fell in 12 innings, topping their previous high of 11 innings, which also came in Jersey Shore on April 9...At three hours and 31 minutes, the game was the Cyclones' longest extra-inning game by time, surpassing another matchup with Jersey Shore on June 23 on Coney Island...Brooklyn's longest game by time this season came in a 9-inning 10-8 loss at Frederick on July 4, clocking in at three hours and 38 minutes.

HURT-ADO LOCKER: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a terrific start with the Cyclones...The Cuban-born starter pitched 4.0 innings on Wednesday at Jersey Shore, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four...Since making his High-A debut on May 26, the 21-year-old leads the South Atlantic League in batting average against (.151), WHIP (0.77), and opposing OPS (.429), and is second in ERA (1.88)...Over his last four starts since June 24, the southpaw holds a 2-0 record with a 1.74 ERA (4 ER in 20.2 IP) with eight walks and 22 strikeouts...Hurtado was also named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for June, collecting a 4-1 mark with a 2.03 ERA (6 ER in 26.2 IP) over five starts...He walked only four and struck out 26, while scattering 11 hits...Among pitchers with 52.0 or more innings of work, the lefty has the fifth-lowest opposing OPS (.475) and sixth-lowest WHIP (0.85) in Minor League Baseball.

DETECTIVE BENSON: OF JT Benson has been a force for the Cyclones offense...The 24-year-old was a single shy of the cycle on June 23, including a three-run homer, in Brooklyn's 8-7 win vs. Jersey Shore...Since making his High-A debut on May 19, Benson is tied for fifth in the South Atlantic League in triples (2) and tied for seventh in doubles (12)...Over his last 36 games since May 22, the Crestwood, Ky. native is slashing .289/.389/.547/.936 with 26 runs scored, 19 extra-base knocks, six homers, 24 RBI, and 11 steals.

PITCHING IN: Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...In June, the Cyclones posted a 3.66 ERA (101 ER in 221.1 IP), the best mark in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn pitchers have posted a 3.68 ERA (205 ER in 501.1 IP), the third-lowest in Minor League Baseball...Only Texas' Single-A Hickory (3.48) and Chicago-AL's Single-A Kannapolis (3.57) have lower marks...The Cyclones' bullpen has been a huge reason for that success...Since that date, Brooklyn's 3.51 ERA (100 ER in 256.1 IP) from relievers is second-best in MiLB...Only Kannapolis (3.40) has produced a better clip...Overall in 2026, the Cyclones' 4.10 ERA (361 ER in 792.1 IP) is fifth-best in MiLB behind Kannapolis (3.79), Hickory (3.89), Washington's Double-A Harrisburg (3.97) and Kansas City's Single-A Columbia (4.06).

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches this season...Entering Saturday, Brooklyn batters have been drilled by 85 pitches, which is tied for third-most in Minor League Baseball and tied for the most in the South Atlantic League...San Diego's Single-A Lake Elsinore (96) leads MiLB, while Chicago-AL's High-A Winston-Salem (85) is even with Brooklyn at the top of the SAL...OF John Bay set the Cyclones' single-season record for hit-by-pitches with 19, surpassing OF Matt Rudick (2022) and C Chris Suero's (2025) previous mark of 16...In all, Brooklyn has three of the top 10 players in the SAL in hit-by-pitches...Bay (19) is second, INF Mitch Voit (13) is fifth, and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (11) is tied for sixth... The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six, set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

THIS DATE IN CYCLONES HISTORY: On July 25, 2004, INF Danny Garcia, who became the first Cyclone to reach the Major Leagues, had his No. 6 become the first honored number in franchise history...In 2005, the Cyclones scored three runs in the 11th inning on 2B Armand Gaerlan's RBI single and a two-run knock by 3B Josh Petersen, winning at Batavia, 5-2, for the 200th win in franchise history...In 2013, OF Julio Concepcion was traded to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for international bonus pool money.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics on June 6 in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and posting a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zac Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold four of the Mets' Top 30 prospects: INF Mitch Voit (5), LHP Daviel Hurtado (18), RHP José Chirinos (19), and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (22)...Brooklyn has two of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (6) and LHP Nicolas Carreño (28)...SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked RHP Calvin Ziegler and INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 34 and 35 farmhands, respectively, entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

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