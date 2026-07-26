Seventh Inning Fuels Renegades Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades came from behind with three runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Wilmington Blue Rocks 6-5 at Frawley Stadium on Saturday night.

The Renegades pounded out 16 hits on Saturday, their second-highest total of the season behind only a 17-hit performance at Bowling Green on 6/26. Five Renegades players recorded multi-hit games.

Hudson Valley hit two home runs in the game and has 99 homers on the season. They have not hit 100 homers in a year since 2024.

The Renegades stole three bases in the game and have 175 steals as a team in 2026, eclipsing their 2025 team total of 174. The team's single-season record is 230, set in 2022.

The victory got the Renegades back within one game of .500 overall on the season. They have not been at .500 on the year since they were 18-18 after a loss to Frederick on 5/15.

It was the 10th time this year the Renegades have won a game in which they were trailing in the seventh inning-or- later, and their second such win this week after also doing so on Wednesday. The Renegades are now 9-36 this season when trailing after six innings, after going 1-41 in that situation in 2025.

The Renegades improved to 7-10 on the season against the Blue Rocks and 3-2 at Frawley Stadium. Hudson Valley is 6-5 against Wilmington in the second half of the season.

RHP Luis Serna (5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) struck out eight across 5.2 innings and has struck out eight-or-more batters in three of his last five starts. He has two-or-fewer walks in his last seven starts.

Serna allowed three unearned runs in the second inning after an error.

He fell one out shy of completing 6.0 innings for the sixth time in seven starts, but still leads the pitching staff with 87.2 innings pitched.

Serna picked up his team-leading 100th strikeout of the season with his punchout of Jack Moroknek in the fourth.

Of Serna's eight strikeouts, seven came on strikeouts, and seven were on swinging strikes.

Serna allowed a home run to Jacob Walsh in the sixth inning for the lone earned run he surrendered. It was the sixth home run given up by Serna in his last six starts.

3B/SS Roderick Arias (2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) hit his 12th home run of the season in the top of the third inning and is one home run shy of matching his career-high of 13 set in 2024.

Arias' home run gave the Renegades their first run of the game and added a game-tying sacrifice fly in the 6th.

Arias has 61 RBIs on the season, tying him with Kyle West for the team lead. They are also tied for the second- most in a single-season in Renegades history, behind Tyler Hardman's 79 RBIs in 2022.

Arias has reached base in 38 of his last 39 games played, including a 15-game on-base streak.

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .368/.439/.667 with 33 R, 11 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 40 RBI, 20 BB, and 41 K.

After Core Jackson left the game in the second inning, Arias moved over to play shortstop for just the second time this season. He committed two errors.

C Eric Genther (2-for-3, 2 BB) reached base four times after seeing a 21-game on-base streak come to an end on Friday night.

Genther has a team-leading .398 OBP on the season and is hitting .364/.472/.545 in the month of July with 16 RBIs.

Genther has four multi-hit performances in five games in the series, and is 9-for-18 (.500 AVG) at the plate.

LF Robbie Burnett (3-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI) hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to give the Renegades the lead for good.

This was Burnett's first three-hit game of the season and his second home run of the week after hitting his first of the season on Tuesday.

RF/2B Enmanuel Tejeda (2-for-4, 2 R, BB, SB) had a game-tying RBI single in the seventh inning as part of a two-hit game.

DH Camden Troyer (3-for-4, BB) had three hits in the game and is batting a scorching 7-for-12 in the series with hits in every game played.

RF Diomedes Hernandez (1-for-4) played his first professional game at a position other than catcher, first base or pitcher after having to enter the game in the second inning for Core Jackson.

RHP Aaron Nixon (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) picked up his second win of the season with by helping Luis Serna escape a two-on, two-out jam in the sixth in a game which was tied at the time.

RHP Brady Kirtner (1.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) earned his second save of the season by recording the final four outs.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Sunday, 7/26 @ Wilmington Blue Rocks LHP Allen Facundo RHP Baron Stuart 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

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