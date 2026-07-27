Bluey Appearing at Heritage Financial Park During Renegades Game on August 30

Published on July 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Wackadoo! Bluey is heading to Heritage Financial Park on Sunday, August 30 -- For real life.

Come and meet everyone's favorite Heeler in person for plenty of smiles and a photo!

There will be eight time slots to meet Bluey, with four VIP slots and four time slots open for the general public. Due to time constraints, only 65 groups per time slot will be able to meet Bluey. Groups will be capped at five people per group.

Fans purchasing VIP tickets may select their time slot. Fans wishing to participate in one of the general sessions may sign up with the Pinstripe Posse and will be given a slip indicating their time slot so they can enjoy the game before meeting Bluey. Access to the meet and greets is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026

Times:

VIP Session 1 - 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIP Session 2 - 1:05 - 1:35 p.m.

VIP Session 3 - 1:40 - 2:10 p.m.

VIP Session 4 - 2:15 - 2:45 p.m.

General Session 1 - 2:50 - 3:20 p.m.

General Session 2 - 3:25 - 3:55 p.m.

General Session 3 - 4 - 4:30 p.m.

General Session 4 - 4:35 - 5:05 p.m.

Where: Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony at Heritage Financial Park







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