Stuart's Homer Pushes Claws to 7-3 Win, Their Fourth in Five

Published on July 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have won four of their last five games, topping Brooklyn 7-3 on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. Duante Stuart broke a 3-3 tie with a fifth inning home run and went 3-4 in the win.

Jersey Shore, who had walk-off wins on Wednesday and Thursday, have taken four of five in the series and locked up their first series win since April 28-May 3 against Hudson Valley.

After Brooklyn got a run in the first inning, Jersey Shore scored three in the bottom of the first. Tyler Pettorini got the Claws on the board with an RBI single. Devin Saltiban followed with one of his own, and Kodey Shojinaga made it three in a row to put Jersey Shore ahead 3-1.

Brooklyn tied the game in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Daiverson Gutierrez and an RBI double from Trace Willhoite.

The BlueClaws then re-took the lead in the fifth on a solo home run by Daunte Stuart. It was his second home run since joining the BlueClaws in June.

BlueClaws starter Tanner Gresham gave up three runs on just three hits over five innings while striking out six. He earned his first High-A win.

Micah Ottenbreit followed with two perfect innings in relief. Danyony Pulido also threw two scoreless innings to close out the victory.

Stuart led the attack with three hits while Kodey Shojinaga had two in the win.

The teams wrap up their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

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