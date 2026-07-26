Five-Run Fourth Powers Dash Past Greensboro

Published on July 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC (July 25th) - The Winston-Salem Dash (53-42) broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning and cruised past the Greensboro Grasshoppers (58-37), 10-3, on Saturday night at Truist Stadium.

After taking an early lead in the third, Winston-Salem scored eight runs across the next two frames and finished with 11 hits to pull away from Greensboro.

The Dash opened the scoring in the third inning. Wes Kath walked and Calvin Harris doubled to put two runners in scoring position before Ely Brown lined an RBI single to center. Harris later scored on a double play, giving Winston-Salem a 2-0 advantage.

Greensboro cut the deficit in half in the fourth when Carlos Caro tripled home Jared Jones, but the Dash answered immediately.

James Taussig singled and Kaleb Freeman walked to begin the bottom half before Kyle Lodise launched a three-run home run to left-center field, stretching the lead to 5-1.

Winston-Salem kept the inning alive.

Harris doubled for the second time, Brown walked, and Ryan Burrowes singled to load the bases. George Wolkow followed with an RBI single before Taussig drew a bases-loaded walk, capping the five-run frame and pushing the advantage to 7-1.

The Dash added two more runs in the fifth. Harris collected his third double of the night and scored on an RBI double from Brown. Burrowes later reached on a throwing error, allowing Brown to cross the plate and extend the lead to 9-1.

Taussig supplied the final run in the sixth, launching a solo home run to right-center field to make it 10-2.

On the mound, Grant Umberger allowed one earned run across 5.1 innings while striking out seven. Jesus Mendez, Frankeli Arias, and Max Banks combined to handle the final 3.2 innings and limit Greensboro's comeback opportunities.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

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