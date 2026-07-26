Cyclones Can't Keep Pace in 7-3 Loss to BlueClaws

Published on July 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, NJ - Despite rallying to erase a two-run deficit in the fourth inning, the Brooklyn Cyclones could not keep pace with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, who reclaimed the lead on 2B Daunte Stuart's solo home run in the fifth and pulled away for a 7-3 victory on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Brooklyn (13-15, 38-55) grabbed the early lead in the first inning.

SS Yonatan Henríquez worked a four-pitch walk to open the game before CF D'Andre Smith was drilled by a pitch. After a fly out to center, 2B Jamari Baylor lined an RBI single to left, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 advantage.

Jersey Shore (9-19, 35-58) answered immediately with a three-run bottom of the first.

Stuart opened the inning with a first-pitch single before RF Nick Biddison drew a walk. After two fly outs, 3B Tyler Pettorini tied the game with an RBI single to right.

Following a steal of second, CF Devin Saltiban followed by stinging a ground ball in the hole to the right of the shortstop. The 21-year-old beat out an RBI infield single to put the BlueClaws ahead 2-1. C Kodey Shojinaga added a run-producing hit of his own to center to make it a 3-1 contest.

The Cyclones battled back to draw even in the fourth.

Baylor was hit by a pitch to start the frame and stole second with one out. C Daiverson Gutiérrez brought Brooklyn within a run with an RBI single to left.

Later in the inning, 1B Trace Willhoite ripped a two-out double off the base of the right-field fence, scoring Gutiérrez from first to tie the game at 3-3.

The BlueClaws regained the lead for good in the fifth.

Stuart led off the inning by launching the second pitch he saw onto the left-field berm for a solo home run. His second homer of the season put Jersey Shore back in front, 4-3.

Jersey Shore added breathing room in the sixth.

Shojinaga singled, SS Trent Farquhar was hit by a pitch, and Stuart walked to load the bases with one out. After a fielder's choice forced the runner out at home, LF Wuilfredo Antunez poked a two-out, two-run single to left, stretching the BlueClaws' lead to 6-3.

The BlueClaws tacked on one final run in the seventh. Saltiban drew a one-out walk, stole second, and scored on 1B Tyler Miller's RBI single to right, making it 7-3.

Jersey Shore pitching retired 16 of the last 17 batters they faced after Willhoite's game-tying double in the fourth to close out their 7-3 win.

BlueClaws starter RHP Tanner Gresham (1-4) earned his first High-A victory after tossing 5.0 innings of three-hit, three-run ball. The West Point graduate walked one and matched a season high with six strikeouts.

RHP Frank Camarillo took a no-decision for the Cyclones. The Moreno Valley, Calif. native was taxed for three runs on four hits in an inning of work, walking one and striking out one.

RHP Juan Arnaud (2-2) was saddled with the loss for Brooklyn, allowing three runs on five hits in 1.2 frames, walking one, and striking out one.

Brooklyn to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. RHP José Chirinos (1-5, 5.22), the New York Mets' No. 19 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is expected to take the ball for the Cyclones, while the BlueClaws are slated to counter with RHP Titan Kennedy-Hayes (2-4, 5.70) in a bullpen game. First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

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