Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Eight Straight... The Bowling Green Hot Rods won their eighth consecutive game on Friday night with a 3-2 victory over the Asheville Tourists. The win streak ties Bowling Green's longest winning streak of the season, when the Hot Rods won eight straight games from May 9 to May 16. The franchise record for longest consecutive win streak is 11 games from July 11 to July 23, 2021.

And Still... The Hot Rods earned their ninth series victory at Bowling Green Ballpark this season with Friday's win. Bowling Green holds a 35-9 record at home, leading the South Atlantic League with a 79.6 win% in home games. The Hot Rods have won or split their last 19 consecutive home series dating back to May 13, 2025.

Flew Comes Through, Again... Catcher Nathan Flewelling delivered a go-ahead RBI single in Friday night's win during the bottom of the eighth inning. Flewelling logged the ninth Hot Rods walk-off win of the 2026 season with a single in game two against Asheville on Wednesday. The Tampa Bay Rays No. 2 prospect leads the Hot Rods with three walk-off hits this season.

Hujsak Homers... Outfielder Connor Hujsak launched his 22nd homer of the season on Friday night. Hujsak is now tied for the fourth-most single-season home runs in Bowling Green franchise history. Only Heriberto Hernandez (24 in 2022, franchise record), Carson Williams (23 in 2023) and Jordan Qsar (23 in 2021) have hit more home runs.

Run, Tony, Run!... Infielder Tony Santa Maria swiped three bases during Wednesday's twin bill and is tied for first in the SAL with Rome Emperors infielder John Gil with 40 stolen bases. The 40 stolen bags ties 2013 Hot Rods player Thomas Coyle for the eighth-most in single-season team history.

Turn Us Up, Trevor... Trevor Harrison takes the mound on Saturday night for Bowling Green. The right-hander tied a career-high eight strikeouts in his last start against the Winston-Salem Dash last Sunday.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.