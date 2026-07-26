Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







A Fine Nine... The Bowling Green Hot Rods won their ninth consecutive game on Saturday night with a 9-8 victory over the Asheville Tourists in 11 innings. The win streak sets Bowling Green's longest winning streak of the season, breaking the prior eight-game win streak from May 9 to May 16. The franchise record for longest consecutive win streak is 11 games from July 11 to July 23, 2021.

And Still!... The Hot Rods earned their ninth series victory at Bowling Green Ballpark this season with Friday's win. Bowling Green holds a 37-9 record at home, leading the South Atlantic League with a 80.4 win% in home games. The Hot Rods have won or split their last 19 consecutive home series dating back to May 13, 2025.

Back and Better Than Ever... Shortstop Adrian Santana scored the winning run on Saturday night in his first game back from the injured list. Santana posted three hits, two runs and two steals in the victory. The 21-year-old is riding a 25-game on-base streak for Bowling Green since May 7 and has hit in his last 14 games for the Hot Rods.

Run, Tony, Run!... Infielder Tony Santa Maria swiped two bases in Saturday's victory and leads the South Atlantic League with 42 stolen bases. The 42 bags puts Santa Maria alone for sixth-most single-season stolen bases in Bowling Green franchise history. 2018 Hot Rods infielder Vidal Brujan swiped 43 for fifth-most.

Hujsak Homers... Outfielder Connor Hujsak launched his 22nd homer of the season on Friday night. Hujsak is now tied for the fourth-most single-season home runs in Bowling Green franchise history. Only Heriberto Hernandez (24 in 2022, franchise record), Carson Williams (23 in 2023) and Jordan Qsar (23 in 2021) have hit more home runs.

Double Trouble... Bowling Green tied a season-high five doubles in Saturday night's victory, including two from Narciso Polanco and one from Ryan McCoy. McCoy is sixth in the South Atlantic League with 19 doubles this year, including a league-high seven doubles during July.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

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