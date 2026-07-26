Middle of the Lineup Leads 'Burgers to Saturday Win

Published on July 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Hub City scored four late runs in light rain at Fluor Field to pull away from Greenville Saturday. The 'Burgers (10-19, 44-51) grabbed a 3-2 series lead with a 6-2 victory over the Drive (12-17, 38-54).

After an eight-pitch top of the first from Greenville starter Dylan Brown, the Drive ambushed Izack Tiger right away in the bottom of the first. Enddy Azocar began the frame with an opposite-field triple, and Yoeilin Cespedes singled him home. Tiger settled down and retired the next three hitters.

Hub City countered with a two-out rally in the top of the second. Esteban Mejia whacked a double to start the surge. With Marcos Torres at the plate, Mejia stole third and took home after the third baseman missed the ball. Torres kept the inning alive with a single, then Chandler Pollard blasted a wall-ball double to straightaway center. Torres blazed around the basepaths to put the Spartanburgers in front 2-1.

Ronny Hernandez tied the game with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second. Afterwards, Hub City's righty starter did not allow another hit nor run. Tiger pitched into the fourth inning for the first time since elbow surgery in 2024. Anthony Susac struck out the final out of the fourth.

As Brown held the 'Burger offense in check, Brock Porter came in for his 15th piggyback start of the season. He evaded a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning and punched out two in a scoreless sixth.

After six innings, Brown took a seat for Shea Sprague (L, 3-3). Hub City gave Sprague a rude welcome. Quincy Scott smashed a solo homer, his seventh of the season, to put the Spartanburgers in front. Mejia followed with his second double of the night, and Torres singled him home. Pitching with a two-run advantage, Porter faced the minimum in the seventh, assisted by a glove flip from Luke Hanson to Carter Garate to turn a double play.

Sprague worked around two singles in the eighth to keep the 'Burgers lead at two. With one on and two out in the bottom of the eighth, Porter handed the baseball over to Owen Proksch (S, 2). The lefty ended the top of the eighth with a strikeout.

Trennor O'Donnell made his Drive debut on the mound in the ninth. He surrendered a leadoff single to Mejia. Torres moved him into scoring position on a bunt. After Pollard walked, Mejia tagged up on a deep flyout to put runners at the corners. During the next at bat, Pollard stole second, and Gerardo Rodriguez attempted a back-pick to third. The throw went all the way to the corner and allowed both runners to score. Proksch returned with a four run lead and set down the Drive one-two-three for the first time all night.

Hub City hunts for a series victory over the Drive on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET. The 'Burgers turn to Enrique Segura (1-3, 7.13 ERA) on the mound against JoJo Ingrassia (2-1, 3.51 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

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