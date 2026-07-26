Hall Fans 10 as Cyclones Earn Doubleheader Split

Published on July 25, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, NJ - RHP Noah Hall struck out a career-high 10 batters over 6.0 innings of one-run ball as the Brooklyn Cyclones edged the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 4-3, in eight innings in the opener of Friday's doubleheader. Jersey Shore responded by taking the nightcap, 5-0, to earn a split at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Despite not factoring into the decision in Game 1, Hall was sublime. The 25-year-old scattered four hits and one walk while establishing a new career high with 10 strikeouts. Hall became the second Cyclones pitcher to record double-digit strikeouts in a game this season, joining RHP José Chirinos, who struck out 10 against Frederick on June 9.

Brooklyn (13-14, 38-54) struck first in the opener.

After DH JT Benson worked a two-out walk, it appeared he was picked off first base. With the runner going, the pitcher stepped off the rubber and threw towards second base, but the toss sailed into center field. Benson was awarded a stolen base and advanced to second on the error before 2B Jamari Baylor followed with an RBI single to right to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

The lead did not last, however, as Jersey Shore (8-19, 34-58) drew even in the bottom half.

2B Daunte Stuart led off with a double down the left-field line and remained there until 3B Brandon Lewis lined a two-out RBI single to left, tying the game at 1-1.

The score remained tied through seven innings. In the bottom of the seventh, the BlueClaws put two runners aboard with two outs thanks to a single and a fielding error, but RHP Cristofer Gómez induced an inning-ending fielder's choice to send the game to extra innings.

Brooklyn swiftly regained the lead in the eighth.

CF Sam Biller was hit by a pitch while attempting to bunt, and a passed ball moved both Biller and automatic runner LF Kevin Villavicencio into scoring position. 3B Yonatan Henríquez followed with an RBI single to left through the drawn-in infield to put the Cyclones ahead 2-1. SS Mitch Voit added another RBI single to center to make it 3-1.

After a pitching change and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out, C Daiverson Gutiérrez drew a five-pitch walk to force home another run and extend Brooklyn's lead to 4-1. The Cyclones were unable to add more after a fly out and a runner thrown out at the plate attempting to score on a potential sacrifice fly.

The BlueClaws would not go quietly in the bottom of the eighth.

RF Nick Biddison singled to right to start the inning before CF Wuilfredo Antunez brought home the automatic runner with a base hit to center, trimming the deficit to 4-2. A one-out single by DH Devin Saltiban loaded the bases, and after an infield fly pop-up to second, a wild pitch allowed another run to score while moving the tying and winning runs into scoring position.

Gómez ended the comeback attempt by striking out the final batter looking to preserve Brooklyn's 4-3 victory.

Jersey Shore starter RHP Luke Gabrysh took a no-decision in Game 1, allowing just one run on four hits in 5.0 innings, walking one, and striking out seven.

Gómez (1-3) earned the win in relief for the Cyclones, yielding two runs (one earned) on four hits in 2.0 frames, striking out three without issuing a walk.

LHP Camron Hill (3-2) suffered the loss in relief for the BlueClaws. The Georgia Tech product permitted three runs (two earned) on four hits in 2.1 innings, striking out a pair.

Jersey Shore controlled the nightcap from the outset.

After Brooklyn was retired in order in the first, Stuart opened the bottom half with a double to right-center and quickly scored on Biddison's RBI single to right. Biddison stole second before Lewis doubled him home, and Saltiban followed with a single to center. 3B Tyler Pettorini capped the three-run inning with a sacrifice fly to center, giving Jersey Shore a 3-0 lead.

CF Devin Saltiban kept the rally going with a single to center before 3B Tyler Pettorini carried a sacrifice fly to center to stretch Jersey Shore's cushion to 3-0.

The BlueClaws added insurance runs in the fourth and sixth thanks to miscues.

Pettorini singled to begin the fourth, stole second, and moved to third during a double steal before scoring on a throwing error after a pickoff attempt by the catcher ricocheted off his body and behind the third baseman to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the sixth, Saltiban worked a leadoff walk and swiped second base before being granted third and home on a pair of balks, stretching the advantage to 5-0.

RHP Ramon Marquez (2-1) dominated in Game 2, allowing just one hit over 5.0 scoreless innings. The 20-year-old walked one and struck out a season-high 10.

LHP Juan Amarante finished off the combined two-hit shutout with 2.0 innings of relief, allowing one hit while striking out two.

RHP Parker Carlson (1-4) suffered the defeat for the Cyclones after getting the spot start in a bullpen game. The Mobile, Ala. native was taxed for three runs on four hits in 2.0 frames, striking out one.

Brooklyn will try to force a rubber match on Saturday night. RHP Frank Camarillo (2-1, 3.97) is expected to take the ball for the Cyclones, while the BlueClaws are slated to counter with RHP Tanner Gresham (0-4, 6.65). First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2026

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