Four-Run Seventh Propels Cyclones Past BlueClaws, 6-1

Published on July 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - SS Mitch Voit collected two hits, including a key two-run single during a four-run seventh inning, as the Brooklyn Cyclones closed out the series with a 6-1 victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

After three scoreless innings, Brooklyn (14-15, 39-55) broke through in the fourth.

3B Andy Ibáñez opened the inning by legging out an infield single to short before advancing to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, C Ronald Hernandez drilled a double off the right-field fence to drive in Ibáñez and give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

Following a pitching change, RF Yohairo Cuevas lined an RBI double into the left-center field gap, extending Brooklyn's advantage to 2-0.

Jersey Shore (9-20, 35-59) threatened in the bottom of the fourth after a walk and a double by CF Wuilfredo Antunez put runners on second and third with two outs. RHP José Chirinos escaped the jam by recording a swinging strikeout to preserve the two-run lead.

The BlueClaws mounted another threat in the sixth.

Singles by 2B Daunte Stuart and PH-SS Trent Farquhar, along with a walk to C Kodey Shojinaga, loaded the bases with two outs. Brooklyn brought RHP Rafi Vazquez in from the bullpen and struck out the next batter swinging to end the inning.

The Cyclones took control in the seventh.

Cuevas drew a leadoff walk before 1B AJ Salgado singled and LF Sam Biller worked a walk to load the bases with nobody out. Voit, who had doubled to begin the game, came through with a two-run single to left, doubling Brooklyn's edge to 4-0.

Voit then stole second before 2B D'Andre Smith lifted a sacrifice fly to right-center. Biller scored on the play, and after the throw home, an errant throw attempting to catch Voit advancing to third glanced off the runner, allowing him to score and increase the Cyclones' cushion to 6-0.

Jersey Shore broke up the shutout in the eighth.

Farquhar led off the inning with a double and scored on Antunez's RBI double to left, cutting the deficit to 6-1.

The BlueClaws continued to threaten after Shojinaga singled and RF Devin Saltiban drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out. LHP Gregori Louis shut the door from there, striking out the next two batters swinging before inducing a fly out to center to quell the threat.

Louis returned for the ninth and worked around a two-out walk to secure Brooklyn's victory.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Chirinos tossed 4.0 scoreless innings for the Cyclones, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six. Jersey Shore's Titan Kennedy-Hayes made the first start of his professional career, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out two.

RHP Bryce Jenkins (4-2) collected the win in relief for the Cyclones, twirling 1.2 innings of two-hit shutout relief. The Knoxville, Tenn. native walked two and struck out three.

RHP Brandon Beckel (1-5) took the loss for the BlueClaws after allowing two runs on three hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, the Cyclones will return home to open a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, on Tuesday night. Neither team has announced a probable starter. First pitch from Maimonides Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.