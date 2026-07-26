Spartanburgers Split Series in Greenville

Published on July 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Hub City and Greenville traded wins through the first five games of the week at Fluor Field. Searching for a first series win in over a month, the Spartanburgers stole a late lead Sunday afternoon. Greenville (13-17, 39-54) rallied in the ninth to walk-off Hub City (10-20, 44-52) with a 7-6 win to split the series.

Hub City put together two straight singles with one out in the first. A double play featuring a strikeout and a caught stealing helped JoJo Ingrassia out of the jam. The lefty starter followed up with two straight perfect innings to finish his day.

Enrique Segura got the start for the 'Burgers. He too worked around a pair of baserunners in the first for a scoreless inning. Isaiah Jackson started the bottom of the second with a solo homer off Segura to take the game's first lead. Segura eventually worked around two more baserunners to limit the damage, but his day was done after two innings.

Luke Savage was first out of the Hub City bullpen. The righty set down all six batters he faced in the third and the fourth. Greenville turned to Matt Duffy to start the fourth. Luke Hanson met him with a leadoff double, but Hanson would be stranded at third base. Duffy worked around back-to-back singles to start the fifth to keep a 1-0 lead.

The Drive increased their advantage against J'Briell Easley in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Enddy Azocar hit a sizzler through the legs of Hanson at short. Easley hit Justin Gonzales, and Yoeilin Cespedes took Easley deep over the monster in left for a three-run shot. Hub City's reliever got the final two outs of the fifth and struck out the side in the sixth.

The Spartanburgers bats made noise in the sixth. Hanson led off the inning with a single, then Gleider Figuereo whacked a two-run homer to cut Greenville's lead to 4-2. Duffy and Adam Bates combined for a scoreless seventh.

The Drive responded in the bottom of the seventh against Jesus Gamez. Azocar doubled and advanced to third on a throwing error to start the frame. Three batters later, Gerardo Rodriguez chopped a single up the middle to score Azocar.

Momentum flipped in the top of the eighth. Figuereo doubled to kick off the frame, then Bates walked Maxton Martin and hit Quincy Scott. With the bases loaded, Antonis Macias lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Figuereo. Martin crossed the plate on an Esteban Mejia groundout. Marcos Torres walked and stole second, bringing Neurelin Montero to the plate with two in scoring position. The catcher, in his second career High-A start, smoked a double off the left-center field wall to score two runs and give Hub City a 7-6 advantage. Cole Roland tossed a scoreless bottom of the eighth to retain the lead.

Hanson doubled to start the ninth; the shortstop finished the series with 11 hits, including two four-hit games. He would not pass second base. Joe Vogatsky (W, 2-2) retired the next three batters he faced. Roland (L, 3-3) returned to the mound for the bottom of the ninth. Azocar doubled off the left-field Green Monster, then Gonzales cleared it. Greenville's second walk-off win of the week ended the series as a three-game split.

The Spartanburgers return to Fifth Third Park this Tuesday to start a six-game series with the Rome Emperors, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. First pitch of game one is at 6:35 p.m. ET, and starters are still to be announced.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

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