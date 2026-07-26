BlueClaws Fall 6-1 in Sunday Series Finale to Brooklyn

Published on July 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brooklyn blew open a 2-0 game with four runs in the seventh and topped the BlueClaws 6-1 on Sunday from ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws still ended the series with four wins in the six games for their first series win of the second half.

Brooklyn took the lead with two runs in the fourth inning. Ronald Hernandez doubled in a run to open the scoring off Brandon Beckel. Yohairo Cuevas, facing Juan Amarante, doubled in Hernandez for a 2-0 lead.

Beckel, who came on in the third inning, was charged with both runs.

Brooklyn added to their lead in the seventh, scoring four times off Sam Highfill. Mitch Voit's two run single made it 4-0. They added two more on a SAC fly from D'Andre Smith that also included a throwing error from catcher Luis Caicuto.

The BlueClaws got a run in the eighth on a double by Wuilfredo Antunez, but Jersey Shore could not tack on a run after loading the bases with nobody out.

Trent Farquhar, who did not start the game, came on and had two hits and a walk. Antunez had two hits, both doubles for Jersey Shore.

BlueClaws starter Titan Kennedy-Hayes, filling in for the promoted Reese Dutton, threw two scoreless innings. Jake Eddington threw two scoreless innings for the BlueClaws in relief.

The BlueClaws are off on Monday and open a series at Hudson Valley on Tuesday night.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

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