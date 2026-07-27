Offense Explodes for 14 Runs, Tourists End Series on High Note with 14-6 Win

Published on July 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - After five straight one-run losses, the bats finally woke up.

Asheville put up fourteen runs Sunday afternoon in the series finale, ending a brutal week in Bowling Green on the right note with a 14-6 blowout win. It was the offensive explosion the Tourists had been searching for all series long, and it came at the right time heading into a six-game homestand.

Dylan Howard was at his best, delivering easily his finest start of the season. The right-hander went five innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts, giving the offense every opportunity to do damage. It did.

Caden Powell opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first. Bowling Green answered with a Nathan Flewelling solo shot and a Narciso Polanco RBI single to take a 2-1 lead. But from the second inning on, it was all Asheville.

Alejandro Nunez tied it with an RBI single in the second, and a Freuddy Batista error turned into a run to give the Tourists a 3-2 lead. Anthony Huezo put the game away in the third, unleashing on a three-run home run to right-center that got out in the blink of an eye. 5-2. The crowd barely had time to react.

Batista took over from there. He doubled to score two in the fifth to push it to 8-2, then singled to score two more in the seventh. 10-2. Batista finished 2-for-4 with a team-high four RBIs on a night when seven of nine Asheville starters recorded hits.

Xavier Neyens put the exclamation point on the seventh inning, launching his first home run as a Tourist off the scoreboard to drive in three and make it 13-2. Tony Santa Maria hit a bases-clearing double to trim it to 13-5, but John Garcia added a solo shot in the ninth to push it back to 14-5. Aidan Smith finished the game with a solo shot in the bottom half to set the final at 14-6.

Raimy Rodriguez bridged the gap to Max Martin, who made his Tourists debut after being acquired last week in a trade that sent major league reliever Nate Pearson to the Kansas City Royals. Martin looked sharp, tossing two innings and allowing just one hit with three strikeouts.

Despite losing the series five games to one, Asheville finished with a plus-three run differential.

The Tourists return home to HomeTrust Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Greenville Drive. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

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