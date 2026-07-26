Grasshoppers Erase Six-Run Deficit to Stun Dash

Published on July 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (53-42) built a six-run lead behind four early home runs, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers (58-37) stormed back with nine runs across the sixth and seventh innings to claim a 12-9 victory on Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium.

Winston-Salem carried a 6-0 advantage into the fourth and reclaimed the lead with three runs in the sixth, but Greensboro continued to answer before moving ahead for good with a four-run seventh.

The Dash grabbed the lead in the first inning. Ely Brown opened the frame with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Jeral Perez.

Winston-Salem's power took over in the second.

James Taussig, Kyle Lodise, and Derek Cerda launched three consecutive solo home runs, stretching the lead to 4-0. Lodise struck again in the third, crushing a two-run homer to left for his second long ball of the afternoon and pushing the advantage to six.

Greensboro began its comeback in the fourth when Jhonny Severino connected on a two-run home run, cutting the deficit to 6-2.

After stranding the bases loaded in the fifth, the Grasshoppers broke through for five runs in the sixth. Carlos Caro opened the scoring with a two-run homer before Sammy Stafura added a solo shot. Yordany De Los Santos followed with an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch and throwing error, giving Greensboro its first lead at 7-6.

The Dash immediately responded.

Wes Kath and Ben Hartl walked before Brown moved both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Ryan Burrowes then ripped a two-run double to right field, putting Winston-Salem back in front. Burrowes later scored on a throwing error to extend the advantage to 9-7.

That lead did not hold.

After Josh Tate doubled in the seventh, Stafura launched his second home run in as many innings to tie the game. Tony Blanco Jr. later delivered a two-run double to left field, completing the four-run frame and putting Greensboro ahead 11-9.

The Grasshoppers added an insurance run in the ninth when De Los Santos doubled and scored on an Axiel Plaz groundout.

Winston-Salem was held hitless over the final three innings as Greensboro completed the comeback. Lodise finished with two home runs, and Taussig and Cerda also went deep in the loss.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

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