Keys Drop Series Finale to Emperors Sunday Afternoon

Published on July 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







ROME, GA - The Frederick Keys fell in the series finale to the Rome Emperors (Braves) Sunday afternoon, losing by a score of 6-2 at AdventHealth Stadium.

Despite the defeat, the Keys finished the nine-game road trip with a 6-3 record and series wins against the Greenville Drive (Red Sox) and the Emperors, as Frederick returns home beginning on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals).

Frederick struck first in the top of the opening inning on an RBI single from Victor Figueroa, but the Emperors responded with three runs of their own in the bottom frame, making it a 3-1 game in favor of Rome through the opening inning of play.

Cohen Achen recorded a scoreless bottom of the second on the mound in 1-2-3 fashion, keeping it a 3-1 contest approaching the third inning in the series finale.

Following a scoreless third inning for both sides, the Keys cut the lead in half on a solo homer to right-center field, putting the score at 3-2 in favor of the home team heading into the fifth at AdventHealth Stadium.

After each team went off the board in the fifth, Cameron Foster continued his Minor League rehab assignment strong with a scoreless bottom of the sixth inning, taking the ballgame into the seventh with the score at 3-2 with Rome in the lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rome added three more runs of insurance on three RBIs including a two-out RBI single, increasing its lead to four at 6-2 entering the eighth Sunday afternoon.

Todd Kniebbe recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth in relief, allowing the Keys to only trail by four going into the ninth in the final game of the road trip following the all-star break.

In the top of the ninth, Frederick went scoreless to finish the series, as the Emperors took home the series finale victory, winning by a score of 6-2 at AdventHealth Stadium.

The Keys return home this week and will begin a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) on Tuesday night, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Tuesday's game represents the Friends and Family 4-Pack ticket offer, which gives fans an opportunities four field level seats for $44.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

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