Renegades Bested in 10

Published on July 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 6-4 in 10 innings on a walk-off home run to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium.

The Renegades came from behind twice to tie the game, knotting the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh and tying the game at 4-4 in the ninth before ultimately falling.

Hudson Valley has now suffered seven walk-off losses in 2026 and fell to 4-5 in extra-inning games. Six of those walk- off losses have come on the last two road trips for the Renegades.

Kyle West's home run in the seventh was the 100th home run of the season by the Renegades. They have not hit more that 100 home runs in a season since 2023.

The Renegades fell to 7-11 on the season against the Blue Rocks and 3-3 at Frawley Stadium. Hudson Valley is 6-6 against Wilmington in the second half of the season.

Hudson Valley allowed Wilmington to steal eight bases in the game, and have allowed 254 stolen bases on the season, the most in a single season in franchise history.

LHP Allen Facundo (4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) struck out six batters across 4.2 innings in his second start of the post All- Star Break road trip.

Facundo allowed a run without a hit in the top of the first after a walk, a hit batter, a double steal and a sacrifice fly.

The home run allowed to Teo Banks in the second was just the fourth home run allowed by Facundo on the year with Hudson Valley, and his second since May 28.

Five of Facundo's six strikeouts came on his slider, and five of six were also swinging strikeouts.

This was the third straight start in which Facundo failed to complete 5.0 innings after he had done so in eight straight starts from 5/14-7/2.

SS Roderick Arias (0-for-5) saw his 15-game on-base streak come to an end on Sunday, though he has still reached safely in 38 of his last 40 games.

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .356/.426/.644 with 33 R, 11 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 40 RBI, 20 BB, and 43 K.

This was Arias' first start at shortstop this season after starting 81 games at short last season.

1B Kyle West (2-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB) hit his team-leading 17th home run of the season in the top of the seventh.

West has the most home runs in a season by a Renegades player since Tyler Hardman hit 22 in 2022. His 17 homers tie him with Josh Breaux (2021) for third-most in a season by a Renegade, behind Hardman and Dan Grummitt (22 in 1999).

West has a team-leading 62 RBIs, the second-most in a season in team history behind Hardman's 79 in 2022.

The blast was West's first home run since 7/8, a span of 14 games.

C Eric Genther (0-for-3, R, BB) drew a walk and scored the tying run in the top of the ninth inning.

Genther is batting .364/.472/.545 in the month of July with three home runs and 16 RBIs.

DH Diomedes Hernandez (0-for-3, RBI, BB) made his first start of the season and third appearance with Hudson Valley.

RHP Andrew Landry (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 BB, 1 K) threw 1.1 scoreless innings.

RHP Brandon Decker (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) tossed two scoreless frames, stranding the winning run at third base in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras.

RHP Thomas Balboni Jr. (1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) allowed just his second run across his last 12 appearances when he surrendered a run without a hit in the top of the seventh.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2026

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