Spartanburgers and Drive Postponed Thursday
Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hub City Spartanburgers News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tied at one game apiece in the series, Hub City and Greenville never took the field for game three due to ongoing rain in the Upstate. Thursday's contest between the Spartanburgers and Drive was postponed due to weather.
The 'Burgers won game one of the series 5-1 thanks to a strong pitching performance but dropped game two 13-6.
The two teams will play a Friday twin bill to make up the missed game. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:30, with game two to follow roughly 30-to-40 minutes after the first contest's conclusion. Starting pitchers are TBD.
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