Game Four of Series Between Keys and Emperors Suspended Due to Weather

Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







ROME, GA - The fourth game of the six-game series between the Frederick Keys and the Rome Emperors (Braves) was ruled as a suspended game Thursday night with the score tied at one apiece, as the game was suspended in the bottom of the seventh due to inclement weather.

The game will resume on Friday at 4 p.m. with the score tied at one apiece in the bottom of the seventh inning and Rome coming to bat.

Caden Hunter began his night strong on the mound for Frederick after facing the minimum in the bottom of the first, allowing both sides to stay off the board through the opening inning of play.

Following both sides going scoreless in the second inning, Hunter recorded a second straight 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the third, taking the contest to the fourth with the Keys and Emperors knotted at zeros Thursday night.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Emperors struck first on a throwing error by Frederick, making it a 1-0 game heading into the fifth in favor of the home team at AdventHealth Stadium.

After each side went off the board in the fifth inning, Frederick tied things up at one apiece in the top of the sixth inning on an RBI single from Victor Figueroa, evening things up at one apiece heading into the seventh in the Peach State.

In the bottom of the seventh, the rain started and the game got put into a rain delay. Due to persistent rainfall, the game was suspended and will be finished on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. with the second game beginning shortly after from AdventHealth Stadium.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

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