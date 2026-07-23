Hot Rods Take Both Ends of Doubleheader, Win 2-1 and 4-3

Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Tourists played two close games Tuesday night but came away with nothing to show for it. Bowling Green took both ends of the doubleheader 2-1 and 4-3, with the nightcap ending on a walk-off. Two games that Asheville would probably want another stab at.

Game 1: Bowling Green 2, Asheville 1

It was as well-pitched a game as the Tourists have been involved in all season, but they came out on the wrong end of it.

Yeriel Santos was brilliant. The right-hander went five innings with nine strikeouts, allowing just two runs on three hits. On any other night that is more than enough to win. But Jacob Kisting was on another planet for Bowling Green, going six innings with ten strikeouts while allowing just one unearned run on three hits. The two starters put on a show.

The only real mistake Santos made all night came in the second inning when Carlos Colemanarez launched a no-doubter deep to right for a two-run home run. 2-0. That was all Kisting would need.

Asheville finally broke through in the sixth. Justin Thomas Jr. reached on a Tony Santa Maria throwing error at third and advanced to second. Ethan Frey followed with a ground ball single to right to score Thomas Jr. 2-1. The unearned run gave the Tourists life heading into the seventh.

It wasn't enough. Jonathan Russell came on to close it out for Bowling Green, striking out two in a clean inning to end game one. Asheville managed just three hits all game.

Game 2: Bowling Green 4, Asheville 3

The second game was much wilder, ending in a stinging walk-off.

Anthony Huezo was the story of the nightcap, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in just his fifth game with the Tourists. He got Asheville on the board immediately in the first, lofting a single to center that Aidan Smith let bounce in front of him, scoring the speedy Thomas Jr. from second. 1-0.

Bowling Green answered in the second. With the bases loaded, Jose Perez hit a ground ball destined for right field before Hector Salas, elevated from Single-A Fayetteville earlier in the week for his second stint with Asheville this season, made a fantastic spinning throw from second to get the force, but a run scored on the play. Then a pitch got away from catcher Freuddy Batista and bounced to the backstop to score another. 2-1 Hot Rods. Bowling Green would go on to steal six bases with Batista behind the plate on the night. Narciso Polanco added a blooper RBI single in the third to make it 3-1.

Huezo launched a mammoth solo shot to right in the sixth to cut it to 3-2. Then Alejandro Nunez lined a single to center to score Zach Daudet and tie the game at three. The Tourists had life.

Then Junior William walked out of the bullpen.

Asheville had faced William twice in June and had done damage both times, forcing two blown saves against a closer who had been nearly unhittable all season. This time was different. Needing four outs, William struck out four of the five batters he faced and gave Bowling Green a chance to walk it off.

Joan Ogando walked the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh with one out. Nathan Flewelling grounded a ball sharply off the glove of John Garcia at first. Garcia couldn't recover. Bryan Broecker came around to score. 4-3 Bowling Green, walk-off.

Huezo's 2-for-3 night with a home run and two RBIs was the only multi-hit performance across both games for any Asheville player.

The two teams meet again Wednesday night. Kellan Oakes takes the ball for Asheville against Bowling Green's Blake Niman. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

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