Rome Explodes for Seven in First, Routing Tourists, 12-5

Published on July 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ROME, Ga. - One night after throwing the first shutout of the season, the Tourists couldn't get out of the first inning.

Starter Parker Smith was rocked for six runs without recording a single out Friday night, and Rome cruised to a 12-5 win to even the series at one game apiece. It was about as complete a reversal from Thursday's dominant performance as possible.

The first inning set the tone immediately. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Owen Carey, who singled to right to score two. Dixon Williams followed with an opposite field double into the left field corner to score another. Smith walked the next batter to reload the bases and was pulled without retiring a batter. Dallas Macias stepped in against Jordan Carr and grounded one just inside the bag at third, racing into second with a bases-clearing double. Luis Sanchez followed with a single to bring in Macias. Seven runs, zero outs, and the game was effectively over before Asheville came to bat.

Smith's final line was as ugly as it gets. Zero innings pitched, four hits, six runs, and two walks. Carr came in and steadied things, finishing the inning with two strikeouts and a popup before going on to throw three innings of mostly clean baseball.

Asheville grabbed one back in the third on an Alberto Hernandez solo shot to dead center, his first home run since returning to Asheville. 7-1. Rome answered with a Tate Southisene sacrifice fly in the bottom half. 8-1. A Freuddy Batista error at the plate in the fifth allowed another run, and a Carey fielder's choice made it 10-1.

Ethan Frey provided the offensive highlight of the night, destroying a two-run home run halfway up the batter's eye in the sixth to make it 10-3. Colin Burgess answered in the bottom half with a triple that nearly became an inside-the-park home run before the relay cut him down at the plate, scoring a run to push it to 11-3. John Gil added a run on a groundout in the eighth. 12-3.

Asheville added two late runs on a Caden Powell RBI double and a Batista sacrifice fly, but finished with just four hits and three errors on the afternoon.

Asheville and Rome wrap up the series Saturday afternoon. Dylan Howard takes the ball for the Tourists. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2026

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