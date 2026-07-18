Cyclones, Renegades Washed out on Saturday Night

Published on July 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Saturday night's game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Hudson Valley Renegades has been postponed because of rain and the threat of continued inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, July 19, with first pitch scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven innings, with a 35-to-40-minute break between contests.

Fans holding tickets for Saturday's postponed game may exchange them for another regular-priced ticket, valid for up to one calendar year. Exchanges can be made in person at the Maimonides Park box office or by calling 718-372-5596 during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.).

RHP José Chirinos (1-4, 5.19) is expected to start Game 1 for Brooklyn. The Cyclones have not yet announced a starter for the second game. Hudson Valley is slated to counter with RHP Luis Serna (4-4, 4.04) in the opener and LHP Allen Facundo (3-2, 4.30) in Game 2.

Coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network begins at 11:45 a.m. ET, 15 minutes before first pitch of the opening game.







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