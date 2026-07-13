Comeback 'Clones Grab 4th Straight to Capture Series Win over Wilmington, 5-3

Published on July 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Thanks to a three-run bottom half of the 8th inning which included a go-ahead RBI base knock from C Ronald Hernandez, the Cyclones topped the Blue Rocks, 5-3 on Sunday afternoon. The win marks Brooklyn's fourth in a row, as they capture the series victory over Wilmington.

Hernandez led the charge for the Brooklyn offense, finishing 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. DH Daiverson Gutiérrez also finished with a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI.

RHP Frank Camarillo excelled in his return from the injured list. The UCSB product logged 2.0 scoreless no-hit innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out a pair.

LHP Nicolas Carreño pitched better in bulk than his final line might suggest. The southpaw gave up two earned runs over 4.1 frames, retiring 10 in a row at one point.

Brooklyn jumped out to the early lead when they plated a pair in the 2nd. With men on first and third and nobody out, RHP Carson Fischer permitted a wild pitch to score the game's first run. Moments later, Gutiérrez laced a liner to left field to push the Brooklyn lead to 2-0.

Wilmington got one back in the 3rd on an RBI base knock from 2B Angel Feliz.

The teams traded zeroes until the top of the 7th, when Wilmington took the lead. With men on first and second and one out, LF Elijah Nuñez singled on a line drive to center to tie the game.

Wilmington took the lead one batter later on a passed ball. Carreño darted home to cover the plate - and got there in time - but whiffed when he tried to apply the tag.

In the 8th, the Brooklyn bats went back to work. With men on first and second and one out, a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. 1B Corey Collins drew a walk to load the bases. Then, Hernandez grounded a ball to first that 1B Jacob Walsh threw away. Hernandez was granted an RBI single, with a second run scoring on the error to give the 'Clones the lead.

Brooklyn tacked on some insurance one batter later on a Gutiérrez single to push the lead to 5-3.

RHP Bryce Jenkins recorded his first career save, working around a two-out baserunner in the 9th.

The Cyclones return to action on Friday night following the All-Star break. Brooklyn welcomes in Hudson Valley for a mini three-game set. First pitch on Friday is slated for 6:40, with probable pitchers yet to be announced on either side.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026

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