Grasshoppers Close out Series with 3-1 Victory over Drive

Published on July 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive, 3-1, on Sunday, July 12. With the win, Greensboro improved to 13-8 in the second half, while Greenville fell to 9-12. Both teams recorded five hits, while the Drive committed the game's lone error.

Outfielder Jhonny Severino paced the Grasshoppers' offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Easton Carmichael, Jared Jones, and Josh Tate each added a hit for Greensboro.

Infielder Mason White led the Drive at the plate, finishing 2-for-3. Enddy Azocar, Justin Gonzales, and Luke Heyman also recorded hits for Greenville.

Right-handed pitcher Jack Anker made the start for Greensboro, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out three and walking one over four innings. Draven Zeigler earned the win in relief to improve to 3-3 on the season. Jacob Bimbi recorded his fourth hold of the year, and Carlson Reed notched his first save of the season.

Left-handed pitcher Dylan Brown started for Greenville, striking out five over six innings. He allowed four hits, three runs (two earned), and two walks while taking the loss to fall to 2-5 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action at First National Bank Field on July 28 at 6:30 PM against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.