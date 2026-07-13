Mathison, Lewis Go Back to Back Twice in Sunday Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The BlueClaws hit five home runs, including Carter Mathison and Brandon Lewis going back to back in both the second and the seventh innings, in a 10-6 win over Frederick on Sunday afternoon.

This marks the first time the BlueClaws have had a pair of players hit back to back home runs twice in the same game. Further, the five home runs hit by Jersey Shore in the game was their most since June 8th of last year at Bowling Green.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on back to back home runs from Carter Mathison and Brandon Lewis to start the inning.

Frederick took their first lead of the game in the third. A throwing error by pitcher Tanner Gresham scored one. Victor Figueroa doubled in a run to tie the game and Yasmil Bucce added an RBI single.

Jersey Shore added two more to re-take the lead on a wild pitch and a passed ball in the top of the fourth. Frederick then took the lead back in the fourth on RBI singles from Wehiwa Aloy and Victor Figueroa.

The BlueClaws took the lead for good in the sixth on a two run single by Tyler Pettorini. Nick Biddison then homered later in that inning, his fourth of the year.

That set the stage for the seventh when Mathison (9th) and Lewis (4th) went back to back for the second time in the game. All four of Lewis' home runs with Jersey Shore have come this week. Seven of Mathison's nine have some since June 16th.

BlueClaws starter Tanner Gresham gave up five runs, four earned, in 3.2 innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Keegan Batka (2-2) got four outs to earn the win. Sam Highfill threw a scoreless inning and Camron Hill threw two.

Lewis went 4-4 in the game, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Mathison and Joel Dragoo both had two hits in the win.

The BlueClaws are off for the next four days as part of the All-Star Break and will resume their season on Friday from Wilmington. They return home on Tuesday, July 26th to take on Brooklyn.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.