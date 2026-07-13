Mathison, Lewis Go Back to Back Twice in Sunday Win
Published on July 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
FREDERICK, MD - The BlueClaws hit five home runs, including Carter Mathison and Brandon Lewis going back to back in both the second and the seventh innings, in a 10-6 win over Frederick on Sunday afternoon.
This marks the first time the BlueClaws have had a pair of players hit back to back home runs twice in the same game. Further, the five home runs hit by Jersey Shore in the game was their most since June 8th of last year at Bowling Green.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on back to back home runs from Carter Mathison and Brandon Lewis to start the inning.
Frederick took their first lead of the game in the third. A throwing error by pitcher Tanner Gresham scored one. Victor Figueroa doubled in a run to tie the game and Yasmil Bucce added an RBI single.
Jersey Shore added two more to re-take the lead on a wild pitch and a passed ball in the top of the fourth. Frederick then took the lead back in the fourth on RBI singles from Wehiwa Aloy and Victor Figueroa.
The BlueClaws took the lead for good in the sixth on a two run single by Tyler Pettorini. Nick Biddison then homered later in that inning, his fourth of the year.
That set the stage for the seventh when Mathison (9th) and Lewis (4th) went back to back for the second time in the game. All four of Lewis' home runs with Jersey Shore have come this week. Seven of Mathison's nine have some since June 16th.
BlueClaws starter Tanner Gresham gave up five runs, four earned, in 3.2 innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Keegan Batka (2-2) got four outs to earn the win. Sam Highfill threw a scoreless inning and Camron Hill threw two.
Lewis went 4-4 in the game, finishing a triple shy of the cycle. Mathison and Joel Dragoo both had two hits in the win.
The BlueClaws are off for the next four days as part of the All-Star Break and will resume their season on Friday from Wilmington. They return home on Tuesday, July 26th to take on Brooklyn.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026
- Dash Hit Five Home Runs, Take Series Finale 10-4 to Split with Tourists - Asheville Tourists
- Mathison, Lewis Go Back to Back Twice in Sunday Win - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Comeback 'Clones Grab 4th Straight to Capture Series Win over Wilmington, 5-3 - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Keys Fall to BlueClaws in Series Finale - Frederick Keys
- Kisting Dazzles and Colmenarez Homers in 4-0 Win over Hub City - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Spartanburgers Fall to Hot Rods to Finish Series - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Grasshoppers Close out Series with 3-1 Victory over Drive - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Renegades Fall in Finale But Take Series - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Sunday, July 12 - vs. Wilmington (2:00 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - 7/12/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Mathison, Lewis Go Back to Back Twice in Sunday Win
- Farquhar's Homer Gives Claws a Double-Header Split on Saturday
- Caicuto Homers, But Claws Fall on Friday in Frederick
- Saltiban, Bowker Lead Claws to Wednesday Win at Frederick
- Jersey Ceremony, Troop Supply Drive on Military Appreciation Night, July 23rd