Farquhar's Homer Gives Claws a Double-Header Split on Saturday
Published on July 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
FREDERICK, MD - Jersey Shore and Frederick split a double-header on Sunday with the Keys taking the first game 6-3 and the BlueClaws the nightcap 2-1 on a two run home run from Trent Farquhar.
Frederick has taken three of the first five games with Jersey Shore in their six game series which ends on Sunday.
Game One
The BlueClaws jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. One run scored on a passed ball before Nick Biddison launched his third home run of the season.
Frederick answered in the bottom of the inning. Victor Figureroa singled home a run and a second scored on a bases loaded walk issued by Luke Gabrysh.
Gabrysh came out after four innings, allowing two runs.
Adilson Peralta came on in the fifth and gave up two runs. Randal Diaz singled home the game tying run. The Keys had the bases loaded with nobody out when Colin Yeaman grounded into a double play that brought home the go-ahead run. A balk then brought home Colin Tuft and put Frederick up 5-3.
Wehiwa Aloy added a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning for the final margin.
Game Two
The BlueClaws took the lead in the third inning on a two run home run by Trent Farquhar. It was his first of the season and third of his career.
Jersey Shore starter Ramon Marquez retired the first eight batters he faced, but allowed a single and a walk with two outs in the third. That set up Aloy, who singled home the Keys' first run of the game.
Marquez came out after five innings, allowing one run on two hits with nine strikeouts.
Titan Kennedy-Hayes threw a scoreless sixth and Gabe Craig to the last three outs for his first High-A save.
The teams finish their series on Sunday. RHP Tanner Gresham starts for Jersey Shore. Both teams will be off Monday through Thursday for the All-Star Break and resume the season on Friday.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026
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