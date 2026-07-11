Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Going the Distance... Jack Kartsonas logged a complete game during Friday's seven-inning matchup in Spartanburg. The Hot Rods have had three weather-shortened games this season and starters have recorded a complete game in two of those. Jose Urbina was the first to do it this season, going 5.0 innings for a complete game at Asheville on June 18. Overall, Bowling Green has had 18 complete games in franchise history, with all of them less than 9.0 frames.

South Atlantic Streak... The Hot Rods have won their last five consecutive games. This is the fifth time this season that Bowling Green has won five or more games in a row. The Hot Rods season-high streak was eight consecutive wins between May 9 and May 16. The streak is also the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, as well as second-longest streak in High-A, trailing the Lake County Captains seven-game win streak.

Ryan's Rampage... During the two-week away from home, Ryan McCoy has found his groove. Between Greensboro and Hub City, the first baseman is 13-for-36 (.361) with three doubles, one triple, six homers, and 11 RBI. Over this stretch, McCoy has collected five of his 11 multi-hit games this season, including a three-hit game in Spartanburg on Thursday.

Bullpen Bounceback... Following a tough week in Greensboro, the Hot Rods bullpen has bounced back in big spots. Through the first three games of the series, Bowling Green has tossed 13.0 innings of relief while allowing just two earned runs, coming out to a 1.38 ERA in Spartanburg. Overall, the Hot Rods have the second-lowest bullpen WHIP (1.36) while locking up the most saves in the South Atlantic League (25).

Connor Closing In... After his multi-homer game on Wednesday, Connor Hujsak is closing in on the single-season home run record in Bowling Green. The outfielder currently sits alone in eighth place all-time for single-season homers with 20. The record was set by Heriberto Hernandez with 24 home runs in 2022. Hujsak's 20 long balls are the most since Carson Williams blasted 23 in 2023.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026

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