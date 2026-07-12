Hot Rods Late Comeback Effort Shut Down in Extra-Innings Loss

Published on July 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Spartanburg, South Carolina - Carlos Colmenarez hit a ninth-inning, game tying homer, but the late effort fell short for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (59-26, 12-8) in a 10-inning, 3-2 loss to the Hub City Spartanburgers (40-46, 6-14) on Saturday at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Hub City plated the first run in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Trevor Harrison. Yeison Morrobel led off the frame with a solo homer to right, giving Hub City a 1-0 lead.

Another run came around for the Spartanburgers in the bottom of the fourth against Harrison. Hector Osorio led off with a double and moved to third on a Maxton Martin groundout. Gleider Figuereo singled to left, scoring Osorio, increasing the Spartanburgers advantage to 2-0.

The Hot Rods jumped onto the scoreboard in the top of the sixth against Spartanburgers reliever Ismael Agreda. Narciso Polanco and Connor Hujsak led off the inning with singles, and Ryan McCoy walked to load the bases. Noah Myers grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Polanco, making it 2-1.

Bowling Green tied the game in the top of the ninth against Hub City reliever Ben DeTaeye. Colmenarez started the inning with a solo homer to right center, evening the score at 2-2.

A scoreless bottom of the ninth forced extra innings. Bowling Green went down in order in the top of the tenth.

Hub City secured the win with a run in the bottom of the tenth against Bowling Green reliever Junior William. Chandler Pollard entered as the extra-innings runner at second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Carter Garate hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Pollard, giving Hub City a 3-2 walk-off victory.

DeTaeye (1-0) earned the win, allowing one run on one hit, striking out four over 3.0 innings. William (5-3) was given the loss, surrendering just one unearned run over 1.1 hitless innings while striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch at Fifth Third Park. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jacob Kisting (4-0, 1.97) against Hub City RHP DJ McCarty (2-4, 5.96).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026

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