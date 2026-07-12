Grasshoppers Fall 12-7 in Extra Innings

Published on July 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Murf Gray

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Murf Gray(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Greenville Drive, 12-7 in extra innings, on Saturday, July 11. With the win, Greenville improved to 9-11 in the second half, while Greensboro dropped to 12-8. The Drive outhit the Grasshoppers, 12-10, while Greensboro committed one error.

Designated hitter Murf Gray paced the Grasshoppers' offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Easton Carmichael also turned in a strong performance, finishing 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Yordany De Los Santos (2), Axiel Plaz, Jhonny Severino, Brian Sanchez, and Dylan Palmer.

Greenville was led offensively by infielder Enddy Azocar, who went 2-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Yoeilin Cespedes added a 2-for-5 effort with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Gerardo Rodriguez (2), Antonio Anderson (2), Isaiah Jackson, Mason White, Ronny Hernandez, and Hudson White also recorded hits for the Drive.

Right-handed pitcher Hung-Leng Chang made the start for Greensboro, allowing one earned run on two hits while issuing three walks and striking out one over six innings. Jose Garces (1-2) was charged with the loss in relief.

Left-handed pitcher Devin Futrell started for Greenville, striking out five while allowing four earned runs on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. Griffin Kilander earned his first win of the season for the Drive.

The Grasshoppers finish up their home series against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Sunday July 12 at 2:00 PM for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026

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