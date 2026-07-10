Grasshoppers Fall to Drive, 5-4

Published on July 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Dylan Palmer

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Dylan Palmer(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Greenville Drive, 5-4, on Thursday, July 9. With the win, Greenville improved to 7-11 in the second half, while Greensboro dropped to 12-6. The Drive outhit the Grasshoppers, 8-5, and Greensboro committed two errors.

Designated hitter Dylan Palmer paced the Grasshoppers offensively, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Sammy Stafura, Murf Gray, and Brian Sanchez each added a hit for Greensboro.

Infielder Yoeilin Cespedes led the Drive at the plate, finishing 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Justin Gonzalez, Luke Heyman, Gerardo Rodriguez, Isaiah Jackson, Yophery Rodriguez, Antonio Anderson, and Stanley Tucker also recorded hits for Greenville.

Right-handed pitcher Cameron Keshock made the start for Greensboro, recording two strikeouts while facing five batters before exiting the game with an injury. Draven Zeigler was charged with the loss and fell to 2-3 on the season.

Right-handed pitcher Joe Vogatsky started for Greenville, striking out six while allowing three hits and two earned runs over 3.1 innings. Calvin Bickerstaff earned the win to improve to 5-2, and Steven Brooks recorded his sixth save of the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Friday, July 10 at 7:00 PM for Princess Night. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2026

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