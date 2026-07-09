July 9th Game Postponed

Published on July 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Tonight's game (7/9) has been postponed due to weather conditions. You may exchange your ticket for any remaining 2026 regular season home game at the box office (Monday - Friday 11am to 5pm or on game days until the 6th inning).

The make-up game between the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and the Frederick Keys will take place Saturday, July 11 as a single admission double header. Two 7 inning games will be played. Game 1 will begin at 4pm and game 2 will take place following the conclusion of game 1. Gates will open at 3pm on Saturday.

Tomorrow's game (7/10) will take place at its regularly scheduled 7pm start time with gates opening at 6pm.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2026

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