Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Thursday, July 9 - vs. Wilmington (6:40 PM ET)

Published on July 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (7-9, 32-49) continue a six-game homestand against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (11-6, 42-40) - the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals - on Thursday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

RHP Dakota Hawkins (2-0, 3.00) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are scheduled to counter with RHP Mikey Tepper (1-1, 5.40).

Live coverage on SNY, Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: Brooklyn was bested by Wilmington on Wednesday night, 4-1, good for its eighth consecutive loss to the Blue Rocks...In the defeat, the 'Clones were just 2-for-11 with men in scoring position, while striking out 12 times...Wilmington relief pitchers fired 8.0 innings of shutout, six-hit ball after RHP Eriq Swan departed with injury after just an inning of work...DH Daiverson Gutiérrez finished the day 2-for-4, good for his second straight multi-hit game... RHP José Chirinos pitched well, but took a tough luck loss, tossing five strong frames, allowing only two runs on two hits, while walking five and striking out three.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured three league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

GET YOUR NEW YORK SPORTS, HERE!: Thursday night's contest is slated to air on SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets...The game will mark the third time this season Brooklyn will grace the SNY airwaves...Through their first two games on the network this season, Brooklyn is 1-1, defeating Frederick on April 30, before falling to Frederick on June 11.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall was dominant once again for Brooklyn on Tuesday in the loss to Wilmington...The 25-year-old chucked a season-high 6.0 shutout frames, while striking out seven and allowing only three hits...Hall's career strikeout tally now sits at 208, alone atop the Brooklyn franchise list...Last week, Hall had a masterful outing as well, matching a then-season-high 5.1 innings while allowing a season-low one hit and striking out a career-high-tying eight batters...Hall surpassed RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time strikeout record on June 7 at Jersey Shore, and now sits alone in both innings pitched (201.0) and games started (40) on the career list...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

HURT-ADO LOCKER: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a terrific start with the Cyclones...The Cuban-born starter was dominant in a weather-affected outing on Sunday night, firing 2.0 scoreless innings...On Tuesday night in Frederick, he tossed 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out a career-high eight...Since making his Brooklyn debut on May 26, Hurtado leads the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.57), batting average against (.122) and WHIP (0.55)...He is also tied for second in the league in wins (4), tied for fourth in games started (7), and 12th in innings pitched (34.1).

DETECTIVE BENSON: OF J.T. Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones' recent offensive surge...Benson went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against Frederick...The 24-year-old launched a grand slam last Saturday night, and was a single shy of the cycle on June 23, including a three-run homer, in Brooklyn's 8-7 win vs. Jersey Shore...Benson saw his 28-game on-base streak since May 22 come to an end on Tuesday night, posting a .324/.420/.637/1.057 slashline with 23 runs scored, 18 extra-base hits, six home runs, 24 RBI, and six stolen bases...Since making his Brooklyn debut on May 19, Benson is tied for fifth in the South Atlantic League in doubles (11), tied for fourth in triples (2), tied for fifth in extra-base hits (19), eighth in slugging percentage (.563), and tied for 7th OPS (.938)...Entering play on Thursday, the Crestwood, Ky. native leads the entire New York Mets' farm system in RBI (50), triples (7), extra-base hits (39), and doubles (21).

A BAY BAY: OF John Bay homered for a second consecutive game on Saturday at Frederick...The Austin Peay State product leads the team with 12 home runs on the season...Entering the week, Bay had hit just two home runs away from Maimonides Park on the year...In 33 games at home, Bay has a .304/.439/.652/1.091 slashline with eight home runs and 21 extra-base hits...In 37 games away from home, Bay is slashing .150/.285/.256/.541 with four home runs and six extra-base hits...Bay also homered in back-to-back games in Bowling Green on May 8 and May 9.

HOMER HAPPY: The Cyclones clubbed a season-high five home runs in a 13-5 win at Frederick on Wednesday night...Brooklyn had not powered five long balls in a single contest since April 30, 2025, vs. Wilmington...INF Jacob Reimer recorded the third three-homer game in franchise history that day, while C Ronald Hernandez added a multi-homer effort...Brooklyn homered in a stretch of eight consecutive games starting on June 23 vs. Jersey Shore...The stretch was the longest for the Cyclones since the minor league stat portal began in 2005...Brooklyn's previous high was seven straight from August 18-25, 2023, vs. Hudson Valley and at Asheville...Since that date, the Cyclones have hit 24 home runs, tied for the 8th most in all Minor League Baseball and the second most in the South Atlantic League.

LA POTENCIA: OF Yohairo Cuevas struck again on Friday night against Frederick...After his three-game home run streak was snapped on Thursday, the Bronx native clubbed his fifth home run in as many games...Cuevas hit two home runs on Wednesday night against Frederick, his first career multi-homer game...It is the second multi-homer game for the Cyclones this year, joining C Ronald Hernandez, who accomplished the feat on May 10 at Bowling Green...Cuevas hit his first two career High-A home runs over the weekend against Jersey Shore...Cuevas played 60 games (233 PA) as a Cyclone over the past two seasons before connecting on his first home run...Since then, Cuevas has launched five homers over 28 PA...Dating back to June 5 with Single-A St. Lucie, the 22-year-old is slashing .308/.455/.679/1.134 with 17 runs scored, 15 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 19 RBI, five stolen bases, and 18 walks to 18 strikeouts.

MITCH-A-PALOOZA: INF Mitch Voit has been a force at the top of Brooklyn's lineup recently...The Milwaukee, Wis. native scored Brooklyn's only run on Tuesday against Wilmington, and reached base three times on Saturday with a hit and two walks at Frederick...Over his last 33 games since May 22, Voit is hitting .266/.396/.445/.841 with 30 runs scored, five doubles, six home runs, 18 RBI, 22 walks to 27 strikeouts, and 15 stolen bases...Voit had his 11-game on-base streak snapped on Friday...He went 14-for-44 (.318) at the dish during that stretch...Entering play on Thursday, the 21-year-old is tied for eighth in the SAL in stolen bases (27) and tied for fifth in hit-by-pitches (11).

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate...The Venezuelan-born catcher scored the Cyclones' only run in Wednesday's defeat, and drove in Brooklyn's only run in Tuesday's loss to Wilmington...Hernandez hit his seventh home run of the season last Tuesday in Frederick - his second consecutive game with a homer - to set a new career-high...The 22-year-old saw his 7-game hitting streak come to an end last Saturday, during which he slashed .300/.432/.367/.799 with seven walks...Since May 24, Hernandez has hit .277/.391/.411/.802 in 30 games with 19 runs scored, four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 13 RBI, and 13 stolen bases.

KING HENRÍ-QUEZ: INF/OF Yonatan Henríquez has seen an uptick with the bat as of late...Henríquez picked up two hits on Thursday after connecting on his third home run of the season on Wednesday...The utility man went 10-for-24 (.417) with three doubles, two RBI, and three stolen bases in Brooklyn's previous homestand against Jersey Shore...The Puerto Plata, D.R. native collected a career-high four hits in Wednesday's win...Since June 16, Henríquez is hitting .300/.347/.429/.776 with seven runs scored, six doubles, one home run, four RBI, four walks, and six stolen bases...The switch-hitter has reached base in 14 of his last 16 games.

COLL ME MAYBE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...Collins went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's loss to Wilmington...In 29 games since May 28, the Suwanee, Ga. native is slashing .284/.453/.505/.958 with 15 runs scored, six doubles, five home runs, 22 RBI, and 29 walks to 29 strikeouts...Collins is also riding a 15-game on-base streak since June 17, going 16-for-50 (.320) at the plate with seven runs scored, four doubles, seven RBI, and 12 walks to 12 strikeouts...Since May 28, the Georgia product is fourth in the South Atlantic League on-base percentage (.453), fifth in walks (29), and 13th in OPS (.958).

BAYLOR SWIFT: INF Jamari Baylor is off to a torrid start to his Cyclones career...The 25-year-old is 9-for-34 (.265) through his first 10 games with Brooklyn, scoring seven runs, tallying four extra-base hits, two home runs, and six runs batted in...Dating back to his time with Single-A St. Lucie, Baylor had his 17-game on-base streak snapped on Saturday...The Richmond, Va. native hit .316/.418/.667/1.085 during that time with 12 runs scored, five doubles, five homers, and 13 RBI.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches this season...Brooklyn is tied for the third-most hit batters in all of Minor League Baseball with 78 hit-by-pitches, behind Winston-Salem and San Diego's Single-A Lake Elsinore...OF John Bay was plunked for the 17th time last Friday night, setting the Cyclones' single-season record...Bay previously shared the mark with OF Matt Rudick (2022) and C Chris Suero (2025)...Bay is tied for the South Atlantic League lead and is tied for third in MiLB after taking his 19th hit-by-pitch on Saturday, while C Daiverson Gutiérrez and INF Mitch Voit are tied for fifth in the league with 11 each...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six, set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

PITCHING IN: Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...Since June 9, Brooklyn arms have collected the 2nd most strikeouts in the South Atlantic League (262)...In June, the Cyclones posted a 3.66 ERA (101 ER in 221.1 IP), the best mark in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn pitchers have posted a 3.70 ERA (168 ER in 408.1 IP), which is the third lowest among full-season minor league affiliates...Only Texas' Single-A Hickory (3.49) and Chicago's (AL) Single-A Kannapolis (3.54) have a lower team ERA...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 3.36 (77 ER in 206.1 IP), which is third in all of Minor League Baseball.

THIS DATE IN CYCLONES HISTORY: On July 9, 2005, C Caleb Stewart hit three home runs in one game at Hudson Valley, tying the franchise record...On July 9, 2025, 2B A.J. Ewing's stolen base set the Cyclones' single-season franchise record with 182...The swiped bag broke the previous mark of 181, set by the 2024 squad with 49 games to spare...Brooklyn finished the season with 257 stolen bases, good for 14th best in MiLB...The Cyclones defeated Wilmington on Coney Island, 13-0.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics on June 6 in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and posting a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (5) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...Brooklyn has four of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (6), LHP Nicolas Carreño (25), RHP José Chirinos (26), and Gutiérrez (28)...SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2026

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