Cyclones Drop Both Games of Sunday's Doubleheader to Hudson Valley

Published on July 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Cyclones were bested by the Renegades in both contests of Sunday's doubleheader. Brooklyn dropped Game 1, 14-2, before falling in Game 2, 5-2. It's the third time this season that Brooklyn has been swept in a doubleheader. The loss in Game 1 snapped Brooklyn's five game winning streak, as the Renegades captured the series with wins in two of the three games.

GAME 1 - Brooklyn was bested by Hudson Valley, 14-2, in the front half of Sunday's twinbill. Brooklyn arms issued a season-high 12 walks in the defeat.

Hudson Valley plated all 14 of its runs in the 3rd-6th innings of the seven inning contest. 3B Roderick Arias led the charge for the Renegades, finishing a home run shy of the cycle with a couple of walks, while reaching in all five of his plate appearances and driving in five RBI.

In the defeat, Hudson Valley batted around their order on two separate occasions, both in the 4th and 6th frames - despite the fact that the Renegades had only one base hit in each of those frames.

RHP Frank Camarillo fired two scoreless frames to start the game, before Brooklyn hopped out in front in the bottom of the 2nd. C Ronald Hernandez started the frame with a single, before stealing second base. Then, DH Daiverson Gutiérrez stayed hot, driving home Hernandez on an RBI double.

However, the Renegades claimed the lead in the 3rd. LF Robbie Burnett got the 'Gades on the board with an RBI double, the first of five RBI on the day for the Georgia product. Burnett finished 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, two runs scored and 5 batted in.

Hudson Valley pulled out in front against Camarillo thanks to an RBI double one batter later, when Arias launched a two-bagger to right field. The Yankees farmclub made it a 3-1 game moments later on an RBI knock from DH Eric Genther.

Brooklyn cut their deficit to only one run in the bottom half, 3-2, when 1B Corey Collins plated CF John Bay on a sharp liner to left.

That said, the Renegades would break it open from there. RHP Calvin Ziegler returned to Brooklyn for the first time since April 2024, but struggled to locate. After the first batter reached on catcher's interference, Ziegler would go on to walk four in a row, allowing a run on a wild pitch in the process, without recording an out. He'd be lifted in favor of RHP Bryce Jenkins, who then gave up a bases clearing triple to right to Arias, pushing the Renegades lead to 8-2. An RBI groundout then pushed the lead to 9-2.

The 'Gades would tack on two more in the 5th and three in the 6th en route to the 14-2 win.

GAME TWO - The Cyclones dropped the back half of the twinbill as well, falling to Hudson Valley, 4-2. Brooklyn was outscored 18-4 in the two contests against their in-state rival.

The 'Clones were unable to come up with the big hit in the ballgame, finishing 0-for-11 with men in scoring position, while leaving eight men on base throughout the seven inning game.

Hudson Valley scored the game's first run off of RHP José Chirinos in the 2nd. After a flyout and strike out to start the frame, DH Josue Gonzalez roped a triple to to center. Then, RF Luis Durango plated him on a line drive to right to give the 'Gades the early lead.

Brooklyn responded with a run of its own in the home half. LHP Allen Facundo walked three of the first five batters he faced in the inning to load the bases. Then, he issued a fourth walk of the frame to 1B Trace Willhoite to tie the game at 1-1.

In the 3rd, Hudson Valley's bats were back for more. Chirinos issued a leadoff walk, before SS Core Jackson took him deep out to right field to put the Renegades up 3-1. The long ball was the second time this season Jackson has gone yard to right field, a rarity at Maimonides Park.

Brooklyn would get one back in the 4th. After 3B Colin Houck got the inning started with a leadoff triple, SS Mitch Voit would drive him home two batters later on an RBI groundout to trim the deficit to just one run.

The Cyclones had chances in both the 5th and 6th, getting the tying run to 2nd base in both frames. However, they failed to score in both frames.

Hudson Valley tacked on some insurance in the 7th, thanks to RBI base knocks from SS Core Jackson and C Eric Genther to cap a two-out rally for Hudson Valley against RHP Rafi Vazquez in his affiliated debut. The insurance pushed Brooklyn's deficit to 5-2.

Brooklyn returns to action after the league-wide off-day on Monday. The 'Clones begin a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday night in Lakewood at 6:05 p.m. Probable pitchers are TBA on both sides.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

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