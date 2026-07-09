Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Connor Closing In... After his multi-homer game on Wednesday, Connor Hujsak is closing in on the single-season home run record in Bowling Green. The outfielder currently sits alone in eighth place all-time for single-season homers with 20. The record was set by Heriberto Hernandez with 24 home runs in 2022. Hujsak's 20 long balls are the most since Carson Williams blasted 23 in 2023.

Santa Maria's Swipes... With two steals on Tuesday, Tony Santa Maria expanded his team-leading steals total to 33. The infielder is on an amazing pace, currently 13th all-time on the Hot Rods single-season steals list. Inside the top 13 base stealers, Santa Maria is tied for the least times caught with just three, tied with Dru Baker from the 2023 squad. The franchise record belongs to Andrew Toles with 62 steals in 2013.

Flew Finds the Bases... The Rays No. 2 prospect Nathan Flewelling has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games. During the streak, the catcher is 22-for-67 (.328) with three doubles, six homers, and 12 RBI. Over his past 19 games, he has walked 23 times, creating a .505 OBP during the streak. The six homers have boosted him to the second-most by a Hot Rods hitter this season with 16, trailing only Connor Hujsak with 20.

To the Rescue... With a save on Tuesday, Noah Beal now leads the South Atlantic League with eight saves. The righty has logged a save in each of his last two outings, passing Joey Danielson of Hub City who racked up seven saves before receiving a promotion to Double-A. Overall this season, the Hot Rods are tied for first in the SAL alongside Greensboro with 24 saves.

CC's Summer... Since the calendar turned to July, Carlos Colmenarez has been heating up at the plate. Over six games in July, Colmenarez is 7-for-22 (.318) with one double, two homers, and five RBI. The infielder collected his first multi-homer game of the season last Sunday in Greensboro, marking his first homers since June 24.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2026

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